RELEASE: Oilers sign James Stefan to ELC

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward James Stefan from the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks to a three-year entry-level contract.

The 20-year-old has tallied career highs in goals (48), assists (51) and points (99) through 64 games this WHL season, potting three hat tricks and recording 33 multi-point efforts.

The right-shooting Laguna Beach, California native currently ranks fifth in goals in the WHL and ninth in points. Through 251 career games with Portland, Stefan has recorded 109 goals and 145 assists for 254 points.

Stefan was invited to attend Rookie Camp with the Ottawa Senators this past September.