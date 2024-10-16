TAIT'S EIGHT: Oilers overcome 'challenges' in comeback win over Flyers

Long-time sports journalist Cam Tait joins EdmontonOilers.com to deliver his eight thoughts from Tuesday night's terrific comeback victory over the Flyers at Rogers Place, which marks the Oilers first victory of the season. Living with Cerebral Palsy his entire life, Cam hasn't let his condition prevent him from having a successful 45-year career as a sports writer, with bylines seen in the Edmonton Journal and Edmonton Sun.

8. Challenging times

Just 4:46 into the game, Flyers coach John Tortorella challenged a no-goal call when the puck wiggled itself behind the left side of Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner — and won. But hang on. Oilers bench boss Kris Knoblauch, in turn, challenged the call. Goal interference, he said, but it was overturned and the goal counted … and the Oilers took one of four penalties in the first period, when the Oilers 50/50 draw was over $411,000.

"I didn't ask for much [explanation]," Knoblauch said about the review and the referees. "They made their decision and we'll move on. I know there'll be some communication."

7. Stuart the 'Save-ier'

Skinner swiftly scouted across the crease midway through the second stanza to make a big save and keep it a one-goal game – one of the most notable stops of the night in a strong bounce-back effort from the Edmonton-born netminder.

"Composure. Really important," Skinner's teammate Connor Brown said of the goalie's vital saves. "I thought in the third, too, he made some really big saves, and you can kind of just see he's building his swagger. When he gets in a groove, there's no one better."