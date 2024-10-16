TAIT'S EIGHT: Oilers overcome 'challenges' in comeback win over Flyers

Long-time Edmonton sports writer Cam Tait joins EdmontonOilers.com to deliver eight thoughts from Tuesday's comeback victory for the Oilers over the Flyers to claim their first win of the season

DEV_4781_1600
By Cam Tait
@camtait Special to EdmontonOilers.com

Long-time sports journalist Cam Tait joins EdmontonOilers.com to deliver his eight thoughts from Tuesday night's terrific comeback victory over the Flyers at Rogers Place, which marks the Oilers first victory of the season. Living with Cerebral Palsy his entire life, Cam hasn't let his condition prevent him from having a successful 45-year career as a sports writer, with bylines seen in the Edmonton Journal and Edmonton Sun.

8. Challenging times

Just 4:46 into the game, Flyers coach John Tortorella challenged a no-goal call when the puck wiggled itself behind the left side of Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner — and won. But hang on. Oilers bench boss Kris Knoblauch, in turn, challenged the call. Goal interference, he said, but it was overturned and the goal counted … and the Oilers took one of four penalties in the first period, when the Oilers 50/50 draw was over $411,000.

"I didn't ask for much [explanation]," Knoblauch said about the review and the referees. "They made their decision and we'll move on. I know there'll be some communication."

7. Stuart the 'Save-ier'

Skinner swiftly scouted across the crease midway through the second stanza to make a big save and keep it a one-goal game – one of the most notable stops of the night in a strong bounce-back effort from the Edmonton-born netminder.

"Composure. Really important," Skinner's teammate Connor Brown said of the goalie's vital saves. "I thought in the third, too, he made some really big saves, and you can kind of just see he's building his swagger. When he gets in a groove, there's no one better."

Draisaitl's overtime winner gives Edmonton its first victory of the season

6. E for Effort

After Skinner's save, the Oilers went on the powerplay. While they didn’t score, they showed the pinball wizardry which was so potent in last year’s playoffs. The Oilers have only one power-play goal on nine opportunities this season – not including the one waved off for goalie interference on Tuesday night – and it appears they're beginning to heat up with the man advantage.

"They looked good tonight," Knoblauch said. "The way they were passing around the shots that they took, there wasn't much. They clogged it up, made it tough to get shots through, especially up top from Bouchard, but he fired away. Once everyone's feeling it and getting some rhythm, that's when the goals will come. And tonight, I thought it was a good start."

5. Cashing it in

Then, later, Connor Brown, who struggled mightily last season, scoring his first Oilers goal on March 13 of this calendar year, got the puck in tight on the right side of the crease for a one-timer that tied the game 2-2. After waiting 70 games for his first goal last season, he's found the back of the net in only four contests this campaign.

"We do a good job feeding off each other and kind of have that chemistry," Brown said of his connection with Henrique. "We still talk quite a bit after each shift or each play about what we're thinking or what we're seeing. Sometimes, it changes from game to game, but he sees the ice so well, and I trust his feedback. Same the other way, too."

Connor talks to the media after the Oilers 4-3 OT victory

4. Not this time, Philly

The Oilers killed their seventh power play with a solid effort to start the third period, and it seemed they gained confidence. And, yes they did: after being outshot 7-2 at one point of the first period, they owned a 21-20 on four minutes into the third.

3. I knew it would come back.

You have seen that Connor McDavid look, right?

When he has control of the puck, stickhandling and bending his body just enough to keep his balance? Well, we saw it several times on Tuesday night. Could that mean … ?

Bouchard finishes a pretty passing play to tie the game at 3-3

2. A thing of pure beauty

Evan Bouchard’s first goal of the season had puck touches from Mattias Ekholm, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and then No. 2 himself, who pinched in on the left side to bury the biscuit … to knot the score 3-3.

"Our best players really came up clutch," Knoblauch said. "On the game-tying goal, Leon makes a play on the wall. McDavid makes the pass and Bouch scores. We needed those guys to make key plays at key moments, and they definitely did tonight."

8. Good things come in threes

How often does a hockey scoreboard show period 3, score tied 3-3, shots 31-30, and 30 seconds remaining?

