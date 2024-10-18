GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Predators 2

Kulak scores twice, McDavid notches his first of the season & Skinner pushes his point streak to four games with a goal in Edmonton's 4-2 victory over Nashville

Edmonton Oilers v Nashville Predators

© 2024 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Officially streaking.

The Edmonton Oilers earned their second consecutive win on Thursday by battling their way to a 4-2 victory over the Nashville Predators in the first game of a two-game road trip at Bridgestone Arena.

Defenceman Brett Kulak scored twice to register the first two-goal game of his career, while Connor McDavid notched his first goal of the season and the game-winner late in the middle frame to set the Blue & Orange up to lock it down defensively in the final 20 minutes of regulation with the lead.

Winger Jeff Skinner extended his point streak to four games with his second goal of the season midway through the second period, and goaltender Calvin Pickard made 25 saves on 27 shots to backstop the Oilers to victory with a strong bounce-back effort in his second start of the campaign.

The Oilers conclude their road trip on Saturday afternoon with a matinée meeting at American Airlines Center against the Dallas Stars.

Kulak scores twice in Edmonton's 4-2 victory over Nashville

FIRST PERIOD

Despite the Oilers holding the Predators to zero shots in the first 10:06 of the opening frame, it was the hosts who struck first.

The Oilers had a healthy 8-0 lead in shots early in the contest, almost finding the back of the net first on a few high-danger chances that started with captain Connor McDavid's half-break in the first minute of play. The captain found a lane on the right side and cut around the Nashville defenceman on his backhand before trying to flip it back across netminder Juuse Saros, but the 'Juice' came up with the stop.

Less than a minute later, Vasily Podkolzin forced a turnover from defenceman Dante Fabbro behind the Nashville net, allowing former Predators' forward Viktor Arvidsson to pick up the loose puck and force Saros into a deep stretch to the left post to take away his countryman's wrap-around attempt.

Edmonton couldn't set up in the offensive zone on their first power play 3:18 into the period before the Predators found their first shot on goal with five seconds left on their own man advantage that arrived just under five minutes later.

Brett chats with the media following a 4-2 win

After over-passing in the offensive zone during the first 10 minutes, Nashville started putting more pucks on net and were eventually rewarded.

On an attempt from the top of the zone from Roman Josi, forward Filip Forsberg got his stick to the waist-high shot in the slot and put it back across Calvin Pickard to open the scoring 11:46 into the period.

But just like in Tuesday's victory over the Flyers, a fight helped give momentum back to the Blue & Orange bench when Darnell Nurse & Michael McCarron dropped the gloves in the neutral zone for a heavyweight tilt that sized up to a total of 10 feet, 10 inches and 447 pounds.

On Edmonton's next foray into the offensive zone, it was Brett Kulak who had two chances to let it fly from up top and converted on his second opportunity, taking advantage of a handful of gold & white jerseys in between him and the net to place a pin-point shot inside the left post behind a blinded Saros.

Kulak now has points in back-to-back games after posting an assist earlier this week in the win over Philadelphia, with the Oilers heading into the intermission tied 1-1 with the Predators.

Kulak scores through traffic to tie the contest in the first period

SECOND PERIOD

The Predators gave the Oilers a two-man advantage for 16 seconds near the period's midway mark to prompt Head Coach Kris Knoblauch to use his timeout and give his power-play options a chance to recover, but the Blue & Orange couldn't cash in on the five-on-three, dropping their PP% early this season to 1-for-13 through four games and two periods.

That didn't matter, however, after Corey Perry showcased his Hart Trophy-winning hands to help orchestrate Edmonton's response with a sublime dangle below the goal line around a Predators' defenceman Luke Schenn, who celebrated reaching 1,000 games on Tuesday by getting dangled by the 39-year-old.

Jeff Skinner was the benefactor of Perry's move after getting the last touch on the puck during a chaotic scramble inside the Nashville crease with 10:50 left in the frame, making it 2-1 by picking up his second goal of the season that was ultimately pushed over the goal line by a Predators' defenceman.

With his second tally in an Oilers uniform, Skinner extends his point streak to four games (2G, 2A), which is his 27th streak of four games or more over his career spanning 1,011 NHL games. The winger also maintains his point-per-game pace versus the Predators with 23 career points (14G, 9A) in 23 career games.

Skinner capitalizes on the chaos to make it 2-1

After Podkolzin was guilty of a double-minor for high-sticking with 5:40 left in the period, the Oilers nearly killed off their lengthy man advantage but were undone by a smart redirection from former Vegas Golden Knight Jonathan Marchessault with 35 seconds left in their lengthy infraction.

The newcomer to Nashville this offseason was coming through the inside of Edmonton's zone when he redirected Roman Josi's pass to the middle back across Pickard, levelling the contest at 2-2 with 2:15 on the clock in the middle frame. Saros started the play from his own end with the long stretch pass up ice to Josi, which caught the Oilers as they made a quick change.

But before the break, McDavid would pick a great time to score his first goal of the season.

The Oilers captain had all the time in the world while Saros was stretched out so he could lift the go-ahead goal into the top corner before unleashing a huge one-knee fist pump while wheeling away to the right corner. Believe it or not, but that's the longest it's taken McDavid to find his first goal of the season after he was able to snap a four-game goalless drought to begin the campaign.

Mattias Ekholm recorded the primary assist, while Leon Draisaitl continued his dominance of Nashville over his career with the secondary helper.

McDavid lifts it into the top corner for his first goal of the season

THIRD PERIOD

Lock it down – and that's certainly what the Oilers did in the final 20 minutes.

After outshooting the Predators 28-14 in the first two periods, the Oilers held out with some strong goaltending from Pickard and defensive work in front of him, leading to Kulak coming through with the empty-netter with 36 seconds left to secure the Oilers their two-goal victory and officially make it a streak with their second victory in a row.

The Blue & Orange (2-3-0) will look to keep it rolling and get back to an even .500 win percentage against Dallas on Saturday afternoon.

EDM@NSH: Kulak scores empty-net goal

