GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Predators 2

EDMONTON, AB – Officially streaking.

The Edmonton Oilers earned their second consecutive win on Thursday by battling their way to a 4-2 victory over the Nashville Predators in the first game of a two-game road trip at Bridgestone Arena.

Defenceman Brett Kulak scored twice to register the first two-goal game of his career, while Connor McDavid notched his first goal of the season and the game-winner late in the middle frame to set the Blue & Orange up to lock it down defensively in the final 20 minutes of regulation with the lead.

Winger Jeff Skinner extended his point streak to four games with his second goal of the season midway through the second period, and goaltender Calvin Pickard made 25 saves on 27 shots to backstop the Oilers to victory with a strong bounce-back effort in his second start of the campaign.

The Oilers conclude their road trip on Saturday afternoon with a matinée meeting at American Airlines Center against the Dallas Stars.