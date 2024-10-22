PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Hurricanes

On Saturday, the Blue & Orange had a 21-10 shot disparity in the opening two periods against the Stars but couldn’t crack Jake Oettinger at either even strength or on the power play over the full 60 minutes. They needed a late Leon Draisaitl goal at six-on-five with the net empty to break the shutout, but the Blue & Orange have now scored only 12 goals in their first six games of the season.

“Definitely not what we were expecting,” Evan Bouchard said. “There's a lot of room for us to grow. Playing the full 60 minutes is obviously a big part of it. In the last game, we were happy with the first little bit, and then things took a turn. But we‘ve got to learn to minimize those mistakes and let one be the only one.”

Edmonton’s special teams have been one of the main culprits of their early struggles, with the power play at 6.7 percent (1-for-15) and the penalty kill sitting last in the NHL at 55.0 percent (11-for-20). Against Dallas, the man advantage had two failed opportunities to give their side a lead, while the Stars converted their first and only power play of the day late in the second period before building themselves a three-goal cushion with two more in the final frame.

While the PP isn’t the source of all their frustrations, those who carry the responsibility – the main contributors being Bouchard, Nugent-Hopkins, Hyman, Draisaitl and McDavid – recognize their importance in generating momentum for the team.

“You want your power play to be a momentum gain or not a killer,” Bouchard said. “I wouldn't say that's the case at all because I think the five guys on the power play, there isn’t a lack of confidence, but I think it's one of those where you’ve got to gain momentum for the rest of the group. So I think that's going to be big for us going forward.”