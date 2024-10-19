GAME RECAP: Stars 4, Oilers 1

DALLAS, TX – Forward Leon Draisaitl spoiled the shutout with the net empty, but the Oilers couldn't make the most of a one-sided opening frame before giving up three unanswered goals to the Stars on Saturday afternoon in a 4-1 defeat at American Airlines Center.

Matt Duchene scored twice for the Stars, while netminder Jake Oettinger had a strong afternoon in between the pipes for Dallas by making 30 saves on 31 shots for his fourth victory of the season.

Forward Jason Robertson added an empty-netter following Leon Draisaitl's tally and finished with a goal and assist along with centre Roope Hintz, who won the faceoff on Dallas' lone power play that led to Duchene opening the scoring on a quick snap shot 12:06 into the second period.

Edmonton outshot Dallas 31-24 on the day, including an 11-2 shot disparity in the opening 20 minutes before Dallas began to find their stride in the middle frame. Stuart Skinner would be charged with the loss after making 20 saves, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each finished with assists.

"We didn't score in our power plays and they scored on their solo one there at the end of the second," Zach Hyman said. "So they went into the third with the lead, and then obviously, we couldn't capitalize. We had a lot of chances and a lot of looks, but weren't able to beat them until the six-on-five."

The Oilers drop to 2-4-0 on the season as they head home to host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at Rogers Place in the first game of a two-game homestand.