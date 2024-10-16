GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Flyers 3 (SO)

Draisaitl completes the comeback in overtime to secure the Blue & Orange their first victory of the season with a 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers at Rogers Place on Tuesday night

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Fired up with our first victory of the season.

After shaking off a frustrating opening 20 minutes at Rogers Place, the Edmonton Oilers responded with ferocity over the final 40 minutes of regulation plus extra time to come back and defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday night for their first victory of the 2024-25 regular season.

The Oilers shook off a two-goal deficit through 20 minutes after another failed coach's challenge and another waved-off goal for goaltender interference allowed Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov to score his first two goals of his NHL career, giving Philadelphia an early 2-0 advantage.

But the Blue & Orange's fight-back began in the middle frame, receiving goals from Adam Henrique and Connor Brown to trail 3-2 through two periods before Evan Bouchard sniped one top shelf on goaltender Samuel Ersson with 3:42 remaining in regulation to force overtime with the match tied at three.

In sudden death, Connor McDavid hit the side of Philadelphia's net on a wide-open breakaway before the captain found Leon Draisaitl streaking in through the slot to fire the game-winning goal over Ersson's right pad for the extra point and Edmonton's first victory of the campaign.

The Oilers head out on the road for their first road trip of the season beginning Thursday at Bridgestone Arena against the Nashville Predators.

Leon speaks with the media after the Oilers 4-3 OT win

FIRST PERIOD

This is proving to be a challenge.

After Matvei Michkov appeared to push the pad of Stuart Skinner at the near post on an early power play to claim his first NHL goal, leading to a failed coach's challenge from the Oilers bench and another man advantage for the Flyers to double their lead through the young Russian phenom, the lines were blurred even further for the Blue & Orange about what constitutes goaltender interference later in the period.

The Oilers were charged for an early power play for having too many men on the ice, giving the Flyers an early look with the man advantage where Skinner appeared to be in control of the puck before Michkov jammed at it at the left post and pushed it over the line leading to a review and the referees giving the goal.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch followed up the decision with a challenge for goaltender interference, claiming Skinner had his pad pushed by Michkov to allow the puck to cross the goal line. Despite a lengthy review, the official upheld their original decision to the disappointment of the Oilers bench and the Rogers Place faithful, putting the Flyers back on the power play where MIchkov picked up his second career NHL tally.

Morgan Frost found Michkov low in the right circle for a one-timer that snuck through the chest protector of Skinner to make it 2-0 with 10:39 left in the opening period, but Edmonton's frustrations would increase minutes later when the lines for goaltender interference were blurred even further with their fourth disallowed goal in their opening four games of the regular season.

Evan Bouchard has been trying to find his shot this campaign – especially on the power play where the Oilers have been uncharacteristically quiet with only one PPG on six opportunities – and the blueliner unleashed one of his Bouch Bombs™️ that beat the screen provided by Corey Perry in front to seemingly pull one back for the Oilers before the first intermission.

But the officials once again had other ideas, waving it off immediately for goaltender interference after Perry came in contact with Ersson in the crease to prevent the Flyers netminder from getting his glove out in what was a familiar story to his grey-area no-goal call this past Sunday against the Flames.

With the risk of a double-minor for another failed challenge being too great, Coach Knoblauch had to let it go, leaving the Oilers down 2-0 at the end of a frustrating opening. 20 minutes in Oil Country.

Adam chats with the media following the 4-3 overtime win

SECOND PERIOD

With that challenging opening period out of the way, it was time for the Blue & Orange to begin battling back.

The Oilers attacked the Philadelphia crease with more urgency in the middle frame, beginning with Adam Henrique's low centring pass from the left side on the rush less than two-and-a-half minutes in that was pushed carelessly into the danger area by Ersson, but Darnell Nurse couldn't make the most of his chance by putting it into the visiting netminder's chest protector.

But Edmonton's linked trio of Janmark, Henrique and Brown on the third line were buzzing and would get the Oilers on the board 6:26 into the period off another low passing attempt from the left – this time from Mattias Janmark – that produced a rebound that Henrique chopped over the left shoulder of Ersson to make it 2-1 for the Flyers.

Henrique notched his first goal of the season off a primary assist from Janmark, who is now only four points shy of hitting the 200-career point mark, while Kulak added the secondary helper to give himself, Henrique and Janmark their first points of the year.

Henrique chops Philadelphia's lead in half off a rebound

The Oilers had the Flyers on their heels, making Ersson come up with a huge stop against Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on Edmonton's second power play of the period before Mattias Ekholm rang the right post from the slot off a zone entry with over seven minutes left before the intermission.

Edmonton had their persistence pay off on another energetic shift from the third line, but this time, it was Jeff Skinner joining Henrique and Connor Brown for a shift where the winger set up Brown in the left circle for a one-timer that snuck inside Ersson's left post to tie the game at 2-2.

Skinner's assist puts him up to a three-game point streak, with the winger leading the Oilers with three (1G, 2A) points through four games.

Brown buries his first of the season to make it 2-2 vs. Philadelphia

Soon after, Zach Hyman was caught in between the net and a Bouchard slap shot that struck No. 18 in the midsection, forcing the winger right down the tunnel to the Oilers dressing room where he'd remain for the rest of the period before returning for the final period. Corey Perry then took his place for a shift on the top line and struck another post for the Oilers – one of three iron strikes for the Blue & Orange and five total in the contest over the first two periods.

The Oilers couldn't carry the momentum into the second intermission, however, after penalties were a problem for them through 40 minutes – including seven minor infractions and a two-man advantage for the Flyers late in the frame that saw a tough-luck bounce from Bobby Brink's shot along the left halfboards that snuck by Skinner off the stick of his own defenceman in Ekholm.

Despite trailing 3-2 after two periods, the Oilers could be a lot happier entering the final frame with their effort during the middle stanza.

Connor talks to the media after the Oilers 4-3 OT victory

THIRD PERIOD

The embers burning from Edmonton's strong response in the middle frame fuelled the fire to their comeback efforts.

Flyers forward Owen Tippett almost doubled the visitor's lead on a terrific inside-out move to get around Brett Kulak on a solo rush up ice, beating the Oilers defenceman before putting his ensuing shot off the far post before Skinner fell on it to freeze the play.

After Skinner was run over behind the net by Sean Couturier, the Oilers weren't going to let it slide like it did on Sunday night against Calgary after Troy Stecher stood up for his goalie by dropping the gloves with the Flyers captain. It wouldn't be the only fight of the night, with Corey Perry squaring up with Joel Farabee off a neutral-zone faceoff soon after, landing a couple of late punches to earn the decision and fire up the crowd at Rogers Place.

The comeback was officially on, and the Oilers equalized with 3:42 remaining on an exceptional link-up between Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to find Bouchard alone in the left circle.

Draisaitl one-touched a pass along the wall to McDavid in the circle, who delivered a pass across the slot to Bouchard for a wicked release to the top corner that tied the game at three, unleashing the first confirmed "Boooouuuuuuch!" of the campaign from the Rogers Place crowd.

After coming up with the late equalizer, there was only one thing left to do in overtime.

Bouchard finishes a pretty passing play to tie the game at 3-3

OVERTIME

McDavid helped fend off a partial breakaway for defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen in extra time before the captain took advantage of the fallen Flyer's blueliner and took off on one of the most uncontested breakaways of his career.

The captain looked back and saw no one in his vicinity before trying to wrap the game-winner around Ersson at the left post, but his shot met the side of the net.

Luckily for McDavid, the Oilers had numbers in the offensive zone with two Flyers still tracking back through the neutral zone, leaving the captain time to find the incoming Leon Draisaitl to put the game on ice with a snap shot over Ersson's right pad to claim the extra point and give the Blue & Orange their first victory of the '24-25 campaign with a 4-3 comeback victory.

Draisaitl delivers the 4-3 game-winner for Edmonton in overtime

