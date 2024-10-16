GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Flyers 3 (SO)

FIRST PERIOD

This is proving to be a challenge.

After Matvei Michkov appeared to push the pad of Stuart Skinner at the near post on an early power play to claim his first NHL goal, leading to a failed coach's challenge from the Oilers bench and another man advantage for the Flyers to double their lead through the young Russian phenom, the lines were blurred even further for the Blue & Orange about what constitutes goaltender interference later in the period.

The Oilers were charged for an early power play for having too many men on the ice, giving the Flyers an early look with the man advantage where Skinner appeared to be in control of the puck before Michkov jammed at it at the left post and pushed it over the line leading to a review and the referees giving the goal.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch followed up the decision with a challenge for goaltender interference, claiming Skinner had his pad pushed by Michkov to allow the puck to cross the goal line. Despite a lengthy review, the official upheld their original decision to the disappointment of the Oilers bench and the Rogers Place faithful, putting the Flyers back on the power play where MIchkov picked up his second career NHL tally.

Morgan Frost found Michkov low in the right circle for a one-timer that snuck through the chest protector of Skinner to make it 2-0 with 10:39 left in the opening period, but Edmonton's frustrations would increase minutes later when the lines for goaltender interference were blurred even further with their fourth disallowed goal in their opening four games of the regular season.

Evan Bouchard has been trying to find his shot this campaign – especially on the power play where the Oilers have been uncharacteristically quiet with only one PPG on six opportunities – and the blueliner unleashed one of his Bouch Bombs™️ that beat the screen provided by Corey Perry in front to seemingly pull one back for the Oilers before the first intermission.

But the officials once again had other ideas, waving it off immediately for goaltender interference after Perry came in contact with Ersson in the crease to prevent the Flyers netminder from getting his glove out in what was a familiar story to his grey-area no-goal call this past Sunday against the Flames.

With the risk of a double-minor for another failed challenge being too great, Coach Knoblauch had to let it go, leaving the Oilers down 2-0 at the end of a frustrating opening. 20 minutes in Oil Country.