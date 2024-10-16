GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Flyers 3 (SO)

EDMONTON, AB – Fired up with our first victory of the season.
After shaking off a frustrating opening 20 minutes at Rogers Place, the Edmonton Oilers responded with ferocity over the final 40 minutes of regulation plus extra time to come back and defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday night for their first victory of the 2024-25 regular season.
The Oilers shook off a two-goal deficit through 20 minutes after another failed coach's challenge and another waved-off goal for goaltender interference allowed Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov to score his first two goals of his NHL career, giving Philadelphia an early 2-0 advantage.
But the Blue & Orange's fight-back began in the middle frame, receiving goals from Adam Henrique and Connor Brown to trail 3-2 through two periods before Evan Bouchard sniped one top shelf on goaltender Samuel Ersson with 3:42 remaining in regulation to force overtime with the match tied at three.
In sudden death, Connor McDavid hit the side of Philadelphia's net on a wide-open breakaway before the captain found Leon Draisaitl streaking in through the slot to fire the game-winning goal over Ersson's right pad for the extra point and Edmonton's first victory of the campaign.
The Oilers head out on the road for their first road trip of the season beginning Thursday at Bridgestone Arena against the Nashville Predators.