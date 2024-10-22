BLOG: Oilers power play remaining collected despite early adversity

EDMONTON, AB – ‘Have you tried turning it off then on again?’

For the Edmonton Oilers, powering up their power play this season hasn't been as simple as flipping the switch, as the age-old adage goes. But for the players who’ve helped this club reach historic levels in recent seasons with the man advantage, it’s only a matter of time before things start clicking.

“It's just about sticking with it,” Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said after Monday's practice at Rogers Place. “We can shoot the puck a little more and win battles. I thought we did some really good things on the power play the last couple of games, and it just hasn’t gone in. But obviously, you want to break through and help the team out, and we take a lot of pride in that.”

“I wouldn't say anything's wrong with it,” defenceman Evan Bouchard added. “We’ve just got to bear down when we get our chances, whether it's creating momentum or even putting the puck in the net. We know what we're capable of. We know eventually it's going to click, but we’ve got to get to it sooner rather than later.”

The Oilers have converted only one of their 15 power-play opportunities in six games this season, leaving their man advantage near the bottom of the NHL (30th) at 6.7 percent – a far cry from the success they experienced two seasons ago when they set the new NHL record with a 32.4 percent efficiency. Last season, it dropped to a still-impressive 26.3 percent, which was good enough for fourth in the League.

Additionally, the Oilers have recorded only 17 shots on the power play this season for an average of 2.83 shots per game, leaving them third-last in that category behind the Ducks (2.8) and Blues (2.0). Only two spots ahead of Edmonton are Tuesday night's opponents in Carolina (3.25), who have a league-low 13 shots this season with the man advantage but three PPGs to show for it.