PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flyers

EDMONTON, AB – From the Flames on Sunday to the Flyers tonight, the Oilers will be looking to put their first mark in the win column after suffering their third straight defeat to begin the regular season in the Battle of Alberta this past weekend at Rogers Place.

"We're not quitters in here. We never have been," McDavid said. "Losing three in a row off the bat is not ideal, but it's nothing we can't work ourselves out of."

“I'm sure there are lots of ways to explain it, but ultimately, it hasn't been good enough. I've said that numerous times here, up and down the lineup, that everybody can be better, and everybody will be better.”

Despite scoring the first goal last time out on Sunday against Calgary, the Oilers had two goals overturned by coach’s challenges before seemingly losing their focus in a 4-1 defeat to their provincial rivals that dropped their record to 0-3-0 to begin the '24-25 NHL campaign.

Jeff Skinner's first Oilers goal 1:16 into the first period was one of the lone bright spots for the Blue & Orange on a night when there appeared to be a notable disconnect in all areas of their game – from the defencemen moving the puck up to their forwards to Edmonton's lack of second and third opportunities around their opponent's crease.

"I thought we played a good first half of the game and then obviously had a couple of goals disallowed, got distracted, and we were just making mistakes out there," Hyman said. "I think everybody's not taking care of their own job, and obviously, that's the result you get."

"The puck play's been bad all over," McDavid added. "Guys fumbling it, guys not handling it, passes in the air, passes behind guys. It's just not good enough in terms of the puck play. When you're not clean with the puck, it's tough to generate offence."