PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Stars

Dallas has different recollections of the whole experience. After losing in Round 3 for the second straight year, the Stars also have a trip to the Cup Final during the bubble season of 2019-20 that’s painfully lodged in the memories of both their fans and players who were there in the dressing room for each heartbreak.

Current Oilers forwards Mattias Janmark and Corey Perry were part of the Cup defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning inside the bubble at Rogers Place, but names like Jamie Benn, Miro Heiskanen, Roope Hintz and Jake Oettinger have been there for every one of those painful losses.

Both the Stars and Oilers will be using last year’s disappointment to fuel new runs to the Final as they prepare to meet at American Airlines Center on Saturday afternoon in an early test for each of the Western Conference powerhouses.

“Both teams remember kind of how the series went. It was a hard series from both sides and we were just able to get on the other side of it,” Stuart Skinner said following Friday’s practice in Dallas.

“But I think for them, they're going to come out hard and I would expect us to do the same just because you know what type of game it's going to be. Dallas is a very hard-working team. They always are with the way that they battle and compete. We're definitely going to have to elevate our game against them.”

Dallas has started the campaign hot with a 4-1-0 record despite a 3-2 loss to the Capitals in Washington on Thursday night.

Standout 21-year-old centres Logan Stankoven and Wyatt Johnston are tied for the team lead with Mason Marchment after amassing five points in their first five games, and goaltender Jake Oettinger is 3-0-0 with a new eight-year, $66-million in tow that the 25-year-old American signed earlier this week to cement himself as one of the elite goaltenders in the NHL.