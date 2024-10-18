PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Stars

Stuart Skinner, who's set to return to the crease on Saturday after watching Calvin Pickard backstop the Oilers to victory against Nashville with 25 saves, says he isn't resting on his performance versus Dallas last year in the WCF and doesn't want to let that experience prevent him from focusing on a completely new challenge this year.
"It can get you into trouble if you think you kind of know what's gonna happen," the netminder said. "So trying to be in the moment and realize that they got incredible players. They have new guys on the team, too, so it will be different. They obviously are on a hot start, and we're trying to find our way, so it'll be a really good test for us to find our game in the midst of playing a really good hockey team."
Coach Knoblauch hopes to see his side's power play begin clicking at their expected high level after operating at 7.7 percent (1-for-13) in their opening five games to sit fifth overall in the NHL standings. Dallas hasn't fared much better, lying one spot below the Oilers with only one goal on 17 opportunities (5.9 percent)
The bench boss has seen the Oilers power play look a bit disconnected in the early going, but believes there will come a point where one goal opens the floodgates.
"The last couple of games, I think a lot of it's just not being able to execute," he said. "They've been together so long. There are always stretches where the power play – even the year they set the record at 32 percent – would have bad stretches, but right now, I just see everyone just being out of sync a little bit, maybe overpassing and not getting that good quality shot.
"Lately, Bouch has been firing away. The other teams have been doing a great job blocking, but I think this team, with its individuals, when they get a point or two, they feel more confident. When that unit gets one or two, they're going to feel a little more confident and things will be rolling a lot better."