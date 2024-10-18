PROJECTED LINEUP: Janmark to fill top-six role against Stars

Mattias Janmark spent Friday's practice in Dallas next to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins & Viktor Arvidsson on the second line, while Stuart Skinner was in the starter's net for Edmonton

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

DALLAS, TX – The Janitor has been called.

This Saturday afternoon, Mattias Janmark is poised to take on top-six responsibilities when the Edmonton Oilers enter American Airlines Center in search of their third straight victory against the Dallas Stars.

As per Friday's practice in Dallas, the Swedish forward is expected to skate alongside Viktor Arvidsson and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the team's second line, having produced assists in back-to-back games in Edmonton's previous two contests against Nashville and Philadelphia.

Janmark has a solid track record of elevating his game against his former NHL teams, picking up 12 goals and seven assists in 50 games over his career against Chicago, Dallas and Vegas.

Last year, in the club's seven-game Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers, the 31-year-old rose to the occasion with two goals and two assists, which included a two-point night in Game 4 that helped extend Edmonton's run.

"He's just been so solid and we saw how he elevated his game in the playoffs," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "Coming back, he's a guy that can move up and down the lineup. Guys with skill like to play with him just because he can get them the puck. He's defensively reliable, but also down in the lineup, he can move just as well in a checking role; a little more grit and sandpaper getting to the net.

"So as a coach, somebody you really appreciate."

Kris speaks with Oilers TV after Friday's skate

In a corresponding shuffle, forward Vasily Podkolzin joined Corey Perry and Derek Ryan on the fourth line, while goaltender Stuart Skinner was in the starter's net as he prepares to return to the crease versus the Stars after Calvin Pickard made 25 saves on 27 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Nashville Predators.

"He's an amazing goalie, and the way that he plays is incredible," Skinner said. "I've learned a lot from him in the way that he plays, as well as his mindset going into games and even in practices. He's always in a good mood and he's a great friend of mine. It will never get old watching him."

Skinner had a record of 4-2-0 in the 2024 Western Conference Final against the Stars, producing a goals-against average of 1.91 and a save percentage of .922 – most notably making 72 saves on 76 shots (.947 SV%) in three straight victories to help send the Oilers to the Cup Final.

"I think you just know that they're a good team. You know what they're going to bring and the type of game that they play," Skinner said. "They're very well structured, have great goaltending, and are obviously just a really tough team. So they're pretty well the same every single night. You just know that you're gonna have to so.

"If we take it easy tomorrow, it's not going to go well, so we're gonna have to bring our A-game."

The netminder chats with Oilers TV following practice in Dallas

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. Dallas below:

Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman
Janmark - Nugent-Hopkins - Arvidsson
Skinner - Henrique - Brown
Podkolzin - Ryan - Perry

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Stecher
Kulak - Emberson

Skinner
Pickard

