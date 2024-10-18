PROJECTED LINEUP: Janmark to fill top-six role against Stars

DALLAS, TX – The Janitor has been called.

This Saturday afternoon, Mattias Janmark is poised to take on top-six responsibilities when the Edmonton Oilers enter American Airlines Center in search of their third straight victory against the Dallas Stars.

As per Friday's practice in Dallas, the Swedish forward is expected to skate alongside Viktor Arvidsson and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the team's second line, having produced assists in back-to-back games in Edmonton's previous two contests against Nashville and Philadelphia.

Janmark has a solid track record of elevating his game against his former NHL teams, picking up 12 goals and seven assists in 50 games over his career against Chicago, Dallas and Vegas.

Last year, in the club's seven-game Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers, the 31-year-old rose to the occasion with two goals and two assists, which included a two-point night in Game 4 that helped extend Edmonton's run.

"He's just been so solid and we saw how he elevated his game in the playoffs," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "Coming back, he's a guy that can move up and down the lineup. Guys with skill like to play with him just because he can get them the puck. He's defensively reliable, but also down in the lineup, he can move just as well in a checking role; a little more grit and sandpaper getting to the net.

"So as a coach, somebody you really appreciate."