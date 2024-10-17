PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard slated to start in Nashville

Pickard gets the nod between the pipes in the Music City as the Oilers take on the Predators aiming to start their road trip with a victory at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday

Edmonton Oilers v Dallas Stars

© 2024 Getty Images

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

NASHVILLE, TN – The man affectionately known as 'Picks' will be strumming to the tune of his second start in the Music City on Thursday night.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard will get the nod between the pipes at Bridgestone Arena tonight as the Edmonton Oilers begin their first road trip of the season against the Nashville Predators, aiming to string together back-to-back wins following their galvanizing victory over the Philadelphia Flyers earlier in the week.

Pickard made his lone start of the season during Edmonton's previous four-game homestand against Chicago and allowed five goals on 20 shots, so the 32-year-old netminder is pumped to get back in the crease to try and respond to his first defeat by backstopping the Oilers to their second straight victory.

"It's obviously a good chance to bounce back for me personally," Pickard said. "It wasn't the start I wanted against Chicago, but you have to have a short-term memory in this league and it's a great opportunity. It's a fun place to play and looking to continue on from what we did the other night."

Calvin discusses getting the start in Nashville on Thursday

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch will carry on with the same lines from the victory over Philadelphia, including the Dynamic Duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl being on the top line together.

There's been plenty of chopping and changing for the Oilers in their first four games, but a little bit of consistency while knowing they have the option of splitting the two elite talents to centre their own separate lines is something the bench boss is excited for.

"We've changed up the lines quite a bit through the start of the season and it's something I don't like doing, and there are times that you want to match up – whether it's changing up lines, your team's not playing very well or whatever the opposition is trying to do – but we've done enough and we're just trying to build off that victory from the other night," Knoblauch said.

Kris speaks about his side facing the Predators on Thursday

"We obviously know what our team looks like with Connor and Leon centring their own lines, so it's something that's going to go back and forth. It's a long season and we're just trying to find out what's best for this team this year."

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is looking forward to a few more even-strength shifts with Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson after getting a glimpse of their potential during Tuesday's win over the Flyers.

"Obviously with a lot of PKs and a lot of PPs, we didn't have a whole ton of time last game," Nugent-Hopkins said. "But from what I've seen so far, I really like their game. They're both willing to go in, get to the dirty areas, work hard for pucks, and obviously, they have some skill to finish that off. Hopefully, we get some more five-on-five time tonight and there's a little bit more flow. But I'm excited to play with those two."

Ryan speaks following the morning skate on Thursday in Nashville

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. Nashville below:

Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Nugent-Hopkins - Arvidsson
Skinner - Henrique - Brown
Janmark - Ryan - Perry

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Stecher
Kulak - Emberson

Pickard
Skinner

