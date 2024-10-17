PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard slated to start in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN – The man affectionately known as 'Picks' will be strumming to the tune of his second start in the Music City on Thursday night.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard will get the nod between the pipes at Bridgestone Arena tonight as the Edmonton Oilers begin their first road trip of the season against the Nashville Predators, aiming to string together back-to-back wins following their galvanizing victory over the Philadelphia Flyers earlier in the week.

Pickard made his lone start of the season during Edmonton's previous four-game homestand against Chicago and allowed five goals on 20 shots, so the 32-year-old netminder is pumped to get back in the crease to try and respond to his first defeat by backstopping the Oilers to their second straight victory.

"It's obviously a good chance to bounce back for me personally," Pickard said. "It wasn't the start I wanted against Chicago, but you have to have a short-term memory in this league and it's a great opportunity. It's a fun place to play and looking to continue on from what we did the other night."