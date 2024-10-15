PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flyers

EDMONTON, AB – Loading up the top line.
The Edmonton Oilers will be going with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the same line on Tuesday night when they try to break out of their three-game losing streak to begin the regular season against the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Place.
Zach Hyman will round out the top-line trio, with the winger having registered no points and a -4 plus/minus through Edmonton's opening three games.
"Just so they all feel it, have the puck, and make plays," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said of his top-line deployment. "Right now, for any skilled player or any player in particular, when you get that first goal or assist, it makes you feel much better. Hopefully, they can play their best."