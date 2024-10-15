PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flyers

With the move to put the Dynamic Duo together, the Oilers' middle six is expected to shuffle as well, leading to an opportunity for Vasily Podkolzin to start alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Viktor Arvidsson on the second line after the off-season trade acquisition from Vancouver showcased himself well in a bottom-six role during his first three games with his new club.

"I think he's played really well," Knoblauch said. "He's done a lot of good things offensively. He's had his chances, but also, this gives us a little bit more of his physical play and we need a little more of that. And he's been providing. That gives him an opportunity to move up in the lineup and we'd like to see [him there]. That's going to fluctuate. He's going to see his ice time increase a little bit, but it's not going to be drastic."

Winger Jeff Skinner, who scored his first Oilers goal and Edmonton's only tally in Sunday's 4-1 defeat in the Battle of Alberta to the Flames, will flank Adam Henrique and Connor Brown on the team's third forward unit. The fourth line will stay status quo from the weekend.

On the blueline, defenceman Ty Emberson is slated to make his return to the lineup tonight in place of Travis Dermott next to Brett Kulak on the third pairing after serving as the healthy scratch on Sunday. Darnell Nurse and Troy Stecher will make up the club's second pairing behind the ever-present duo of Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard.