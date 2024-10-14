TAIT'S EIGHT: Oilers fight but fall to Flames in the Battle of Alberta

Long-time Edmonton sports writer Cam Tait joins EdmontonOilers.com to deliver eight thoughts from the Oilers loss to the Flames in the Battle of Alberta on Sunday at Rogers Place

ZAM_8687_1600
By Cam Tait
@camtait Special to EdmontonOilers.com

Long-time sports journalist Cam Tait joins EdmontonOilers.com to deliver his eight thoughts on Sunday night's loss to the Flames at Rogers Place in the Battle of Alberta. Living with Cerebral Palsy his entire life, Cam hasn't let his condition prevent him from having a successful 45-year career as a sports writer, with bylines seen in the Edmonton Journal and Edmonton Sun.

8.

It wasn't a night to remember for the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night, losing 4-1 to the Flames, but October 13 has been a significant date in Oilers folklore for a number of reasons.

The Oilers played their first-ever home game in franchise history on October 13, 1979 against the Detroit Red Wings at Northlands Coliseum, ending in a 3-3 tie – a score that would've been possible on Sunday night if ties were still possible in the NHL and if Edmonton's two disallowed goals from Corey Perry and Derek Ryan had counted.

The Red Wings had issues travelling into Edmonton for that historic game and puck drop was delayed by an hour.

oilerswings1979

7.

Connor McDavid scored his first National Hockey League goal on October 13, 2015 in an Oilers jersey against the Dallas Stars. McDavid tipped in a howitzer shot from the right point at the 7:42 mark of the second period. McDavid’s goal against the Stars tied the game 2-2 in the Oilers third game of the season at Rexall Place.

Edmonton Oilers v Dallas Stars

© 2015 NHLI

6.

Jeff Skinner scored his first goal of the season and his first as an Oiler in the first period after recording an assist Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. It was an early goal, too, just 1:14 into the game, setting the table for lots of Oilers optimism.

5.

With Skinner’s goal Sunday, the Oilers led for the first time of the season.

Skinner scores his first with the Oilers in the Battle of Alberta

4.

The Oilers had their first two coach's challenges of the season go against them.

Calgary challenged goaltender interference in the second period on Corey Perry. They won. And when Derek Ryan scored what would have given the Oilers a 2-1 lead in the same period, the Calgary bench saw Viktor Arvidsson offside as Ryan crossed the Flame blue line. That goal, too, was called back.

DSC_5459_1600

3.

The Oilers, who were 94.3 on the penalty kill in last season's Stanley Cup playoffs, killed all three of their penalties against the Flames after beginning the season 2-for-6 while shorthanded.

2.

The Oilers defence seemed as sturdy as the Rocky Mountains in the first period, not allowing the Flames a shot on Stuart Skinner until the 9:57 mark of the first period.

1.

As the Oilers head into the fourth and final game of their season-opening homestand Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers, looking for their fist win of the infant National Hockey League season, we bring you the wise words of George Bernard Shaw:

"Don’t wait for the right opportunity: create it."

