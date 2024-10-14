TAIT'S EIGHT: Oilers fight but fall to Flames in the Battle of Alberta

Long-time sports journalist Cam Tait joins EdmontonOilers.com to deliver his eight thoughts on Sunday night's loss to the Flames at Rogers Place in the Battle of Alberta. Living with Cerebral Palsy his entire life, Cam hasn't let his condition prevent him from having a successful 45-year career as a sports writer, with bylines seen in the Edmonton Journal and Edmonton Sun.

8.

It wasn't a night to remember for the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night, losing 4-1 to the Flames, but October 13 has been a significant date in Oilers folklore for a number of reasons.

The Oilers played their first-ever home game in franchise history on October 13, 1979 against the Detroit Red Wings at Northlands Coliseum, ending in a 3-3 tie – a score that would've been possible on Sunday night if ties were still possible in the NHL and if Edmonton's two disallowed goals from Corey Perry and Derek Ryan had counted.

The Red Wings had issues travelling into Edmonton for that historic game and puck drop was delayed by an hour.