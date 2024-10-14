GAME RECAP: Flames 4, Oilers 1

The Oilers suffer their third straight defeat to begin the 2024-25 season with a 4-1 loss to the Flames in the Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place on Sunday night

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers dropped their third straight match to begin the 2024-25 NHL regular season after falling to the Calgary Flames 4-1 in the Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place on Sunday night.

After winger Jeff Skinner scored his first Oilers goal just 1:14 into the contest, the Blue & Orange had a goal overturned in each of the first and second periods before defenceman Rasmus Andersson scored unassisted with 7:30 gone in the middle frame to make it 1-1 heading into the final 20 minutes.

In the third period, the Flames scored twice in 2:21 through Anthony Mantha and Justin Kirkland to take a 3-1 lead and added an empty-netter in the last minute to continue Edmonton's provincial rivals' strong run to the regular season with a 3-0-0 record.

Edmonton killed off all three penalties they took on Sunday and went 0-for-1 with their only opportunity with the man advantage, while goaltender Stuart Skinner made 25 saves on 28 shots in the defeat.

The Oilers will try and get back to winning ways in the final game of their four-game homestand at Rogers Place against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Connor speaks following the Oilers 4-1 loss to the Flames

FIRST PERIOD

With a move to the top line next to Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman, winger Jeff Skinner only needed one shift to make the most of his opportunity and net his first goal in Blue & Orange.

Fresh off picking up his first assist as an Oiler on Saturday, Jeff Skinner evaded attention from Calgary's defence as he glided around Calgary's net and opened up at the bottom of the left circle, putting himself in position to react quickly to Mattias Ekholm's point shot that bounced right off the left pad of Dan Vladar and onto his stick to fire home his first goal in an Oilers uniform only 1:16 into the opening period.

Edmonton's off-season addition put his side up 1-0 with his first goal against the Flames since Oct. 19, 2017 when he was a member of the Carolina Hurricanes and now has five career goals and 12 career points against Calgary over 22 games since 2011.

The Flames hand the Oilers their third straight defeat on Sunday

The other Skinner between the pipes for Edmonton needed to make only five saves in the opening period, but needed to be sharp when Anthony Mantha had space on the right to come in and force the netminder into a blocker save that led to a second opportunity for the Flames that the visitors couldn't cash in.

Coach's challenges have been a common theme for the Oilers in their first three games, and a questionable overruling of Corey Perry's second goal of the season by the officials kept the score 1-0 through 20 minutes.

Perry placed the perfect deflection on defenceman Troy Stecher's point shot in front of Vladar, who pushed the puck to centre ice, admitting defeat before being bailed out by a long review that deemed the veteran forward was inside the crease enough to prevent Vladar from getting his glove to it.

Edmonton's frustrations increased before the break on a complete turn-face from the officials, who allowed Blake Coleman to whack Skinner in the back of the leg during a puck pursuit below the goal line that had the netminder feeling the effects of the slash before he counselled with the referees following the buzzer.

If Skinner's arguing the call, it's fair to say they got it wrong.

Kris addresses the media following the team's loss to the Flames

SECOND PERIOD

The Oilers were charged with three penalties in the second period to allow the Flames some extended zone time, but the power play wasn't responsible for the visitors tying the game on a smooth move from defenceman Rasmus Andersson seven-and-a-half minutes into the frame.

Edmonton's penalty killers turned away two opportunities for the Flames before Derek Ryan appeared to score an amazing goal, taking a feed from Jeff Skinner through the legs of a defenceman before he put it far side on Vladar while falling to the ice. But just as it did in the opening frame, the coach's challenge nullified the 37-year-old's incredible effort – this time for offside against Viktor Arvidsson near the Oilers bench.

The overturned call ended up costing the Oilers their lead just two minutes later when Andersson carried the puck up ice and over the blueline before cutting back into the slot and sending a wrist shot top shelf on Skinner, tying the game at 1-1 for the only scoring of the second frame with over half the Battle of Alberta left to play.

Zach talks following the team's loss on Sunday night

THIRD PERIOD

After Connor Brown struck the far post on a short-handed steal just over a minute into the final frame, Calgary looked the more formidable threat and found a way to win their third game in a row, while the Oilers dropped to 0-3 to begin the year.

With the Oilers unable to clear their own zone near the 13-minute mark of the third period, Martin Pospisil put a puck on goal from the top of the circle Skinner pushed in front of him before Anthony Mantha whacked the puck over the netminder's left shoulder for the 2-1 advantage.

On another rebound that Skinner pushed into a dangerous area two-and-a-half minutes later, forward Justin 'Costco' Kirkland picked up the loose puck and threw a backhand into the yawning cage that would've made it a tie game if Edmonton's two earlier overturned goals had counted.

Jeff Skinner struck the crossbar with over five minutes to go for Edmonton's best chance at cutting into Calgary's lead before the Flames were able to ice the contest with an empty-netter from Connor Zary as time wound down on a 4-1 defeat for the Oilers.

The Oilers will host Philadelphia Fon Wednesday night before hitting the road for games against Nashville and Dallas.

