GAME RECAP: Flames 4, Oilers 1

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers dropped their third straight match to begin the 2024-25 NHL regular season after falling to the Calgary Flames 4-1 in the Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place on Sunday night.

After winger Jeff Skinner scored his first Oilers goal just 1:14 into the contest, the Blue & Orange had a goal overturned in each of the first and second periods before defenceman Rasmus Andersson scored unassisted with 7:30 gone in the middle frame to make it 1-1 heading into the final 20 minutes.

In the third period, the Flames scored twice in 2:21 through Anthony Mantha and Justin Kirkland to take a 3-1 lead and added an empty-netter in the last minute to continue Edmonton's provincial rivals' strong run to the regular season with a 3-0-0 record.

Edmonton killed off all three penalties they took on Sunday and went 0-for-1 with their only opportunity with the man advantage, while goaltender Stuart Skinner made 25 saves on 28 shots in the defeat.

The Oilers will try and get back to winning ways in the final game of their four-game homestand at Rogers Place against the Philadelphia Flyers.