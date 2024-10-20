TAIT'S EIGHT: Disappointed in Dallas

Long-time sports journalist Cam Tait joins EdmontonOilers.com to deliver his eight thoughts (music edition) from Thursday night's victory in Nashville, which was Edmonton's second straight win. Living with Cerebral Palsy his entire life, Cam hasn't let his condition prevent him from having a successful 45-year career as a sports writer, with bylines seen in the Edmonton Journal and Edmonton Sun.

8. Setting The Pace

The Oilers came out like an oil rig on fire, building an 8-1 shot advantage eight minutes into the matinee matchup against Dallas. They kept skating, hitting and shooting. In fact, midway through the second period, Edmonton opened up a 17-4 shot advantage.

7. Captains Convo

Connor McDavid and Dallas captain Jamie Benn had a friendly chat during a stoppage of play with a little over three minutes gone in the game. Topics, perhaps?McDavid asked Benn for a good place the team bus can stop for doughnuts. Jelly-filled, of course. Or maybe Benn asked McDavid how married life is going. Or perhaps McDavid asked Behn what it’s like playing an afternoon game when it’s 26 degrees in Dallas. Or perhaps Benn asked McDavid how he can play a game after driving in minus-30 weather in Edmonton.