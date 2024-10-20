TAIT'S EIGHT: Disappointed in Dallas

Long-time Edmonton sports writer Cam Tait checks in with eight thoughts from Saturday's 4-1 defeat to the Stars that saw the Oilers dominate for two periods

By Cam Tait
@camtait Special to EdmontonOilers.com

8. Setting The Pace

The Oilers came out like an oil rig on fire, building an 8-1 shot advantage eight minutes into the matinee matchup against Dallas. They kept skating, hitting and shooting. In fact, midway through the second period, Edmonton opened up a 17-4 shot advantage.

7. Captains Convo

Connor McDavid and Dallas captain Jamie Benn had a friendly chat during a stoppage of play with a little over three minutes gone in the game. Topics, perhaps?McDavid asked Benn for a good place the team bus can stop for doughnuts. Jelly-filled, of course. Or maybe Benn asked McDavid how married life is going. Or perhaps McDavid asked Behn what it’s like playing an afternoon game when it’s 26 degrees in Dallas. Or perhaps Benn asked McDavid how he can play a game after driving in minus-30 weather in Edmonton.

Kris speaks following his side's 4-1 defeat to Dallas on Saturday

6. Hyman Hounds The Net

Zach Hyman couldn’t buy his first point of the season Saturday. But he was certainly shopping around. First, he was in tight on the Dallas goal with a glorious opportunity but was stopped. Then he almost scored by redirecting Mattias Elkholm's point blast. And with the game only two minutes old, the Toronto native almost broke in and split the defence. Hyman had four shots on goal and you have to think one of the next ones is going in for the 54-goal man from last season.

"I think we're pretty process oriented, so keep going there and keep getting chances around the net. You can't get frustrated. Eventually, they fall," Hyman said after the 4-1 defeat.

5. Duchene's Dagger

After getting dominated by the Oilers for much of the game, the Stars snapped the scoreless tie on the power play late in the second period. Dallas won the Oilers zone faceoff and snapped it back to the point to Matt Duchene whose shot beat Stuart Skinner.

Zach discusses Edmonton's 4-1 loss in Dallas on Saturday afternoon

4. Leon From The Left

Leon Draisaitl on the left side, really? Yes. And number 29 looked right at home as he took a shot that found the back of the Stars net for Edmonton's lone goal late in the final frame for his third tally and fifth point of the season. Draisaitl is known for his lethal shot from the right wing but now has two from the opposite side this season.

3. Circle Success

Can’t complain about the Oilers in the faceoff circle. They ended Saturday’s game with a 62.9 percent success rate of getting the puck in their possession.

Dallas scores three goals in a row in a 4-1 win over Edmonton

2. Doughnut Ask Me

No number 2. Tait looking for jelly-filled doughnuts online.

1. Homeward Bound

The Oilers now get on the big bird with the cast-iron tail for a four-hour flight home. The Carolina Hurricanes blow into Rogers Place on Tuesday with a 2-2-0 record on the season.

