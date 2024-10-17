PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators

The Oilers arrive in the Music City with a little rhythm from their first win of the season as they prepare for their first game away from Rogers Place, hoping to continue their dominance against Nashville on Thursday after winning 10 of their last 12 matchups against the Central Division side.

Leon Draisaitl — to some, known as the Mayor of Nashville — is probably the last person Predators fans want to see at Bridgestone Arena with their team still searching for its first win. ‘Drat’ (his most common nickname) recorded his 14th career overtime winner on Tuesday night, which is second-most in franchise history behind only McDavid, who Draisaitl was quick to acknowledge following the win.

“It was a nice backcheck by 97,” Draisaitl said as he answered questions from the media in his dressing room stall. “Good save by ‘Stuey’ and a nice pass by Connor. I was fortunate to put that in.”

Draisaitl puts the puck in a lot, especially against the Predators. He has a remarkable 42 career points in 26 games against Nashville. However, these numbers only get more impressive when you look at recent history — 33 points (19G, 14A) in his last 12 games versus the Predators.

Mayor-like qualities.

On Tuesday night, Edmonton was able to showcase more of its quality on the ice against Philadelphia, despite some arguable calls that went against them.