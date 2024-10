EDMONTON, AB – Here are the Edmonton Oilers projected lines for tonight's Battle of Alberta against the Calgary Flames based off line rushes during warmups at Rogers Place.

J. Skinner - McDavid - Hyman

RNH - Draisaitl - Arvidsson

Podkolzin - Henrique - Brown

Janmark - Ryan - Perry

Ekholm - Bouchard

Nurse - Dermott

Kulak - Stecher

S.Skinner

Pickard