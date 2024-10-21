RELEASE: Oilers sign O'Reilly to entry-level contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Sam O’Reilly to a three-year entry-level contract. The 18-year-old centreman was Edmonton's first-round selection (32nd overall) at the 2024 NHL Draft in June.

Prior to being returned to his junior club, the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights. O’Reilly enjoyed productive rookie and training camps with the Oilers. In addition to playing in this year's Young Stars Classic in Penticton, he appeared in four preseason games and scored one goal.

Six games into his second full season with the Knights, he's notched two goals and three assists, giving him 22 goals and 39 assists in 80 career OHL games.