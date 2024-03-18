RELEASE: Oilers sign goaltender Connor Ungar to ELC

The 22-year-old Calgary native recently wrapped up his rookie campaign at Brock University, appearing in 26 regular season games with a 20-6-0 record, 2.15 goals-against average and .932 save percentage

ConnorUngar_13

Brock University goaltender Connor Ungar

© Stephen Leithwood

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Connor Ungar to a two-year entry-level contract.

The 22-year-old netminder recently wrapped up his rookie campaign at Brock University (OUA) appearing in 26 regular season games with a 20-6-0 record, 2.15 goals-against average and .932 save percentage.

Ungar set a new school record for wins in a season, earning the Calgary native OUA West Goaltender of the Year and OUA West Rookie of the Year honours as well as a spot on the OUA West First All-Star Team and the OUA West All-Rookie Team.

Backstopping the Badgers to a quarter-final win over Windsor in the OUA playoffs, Ungar helped propel Brock to an appearance in the 2024 University Cup tournament as the eighth seed before bowing out to the undefeated University of New Brunswick Reds. Through six post-season games, Ungar was 3-3 with a 2.33 GAA and .928 save percentage.

Prior to his time at Brock, Ungar played 87 games over five seasons in the Western Hockey League for the Brandon Wheat Kings (6-4-1), Red Deer Rebels (21-9-1) and Moose Jaw Warriors (26-7-0) sporting a 2.57 GAA and .917 save percentage.

His 6-3-1 record in the 2023 WHL Playoffs helped Moose Jaw advance to the second round.

Ungar will report to Edmonton’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

News Feed

GAME RECAP: Avalanche 3, Oilers 2 (OT)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Avalanche

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Avalanche

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Avalanche

RELEASE: Proton therapy centre in Ben Stelter's honour announced

POST-GAME: Brown gets monkey off his back with first Oilers goal

GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Capitals 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Capitals

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Capitals

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Capitals

BLOG: Henrique feeling comfortable in new opportunity with Oilers

RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Women in Sport

GENE'S BLOG: Sunday With Sixty-Eight

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Penguins 0

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Penguins

PREVIEW: Oilers at Penguins

GAME RECAP: Sabres 3, Oilers 2 (SO)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Sabres