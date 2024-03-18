RELEASE: Oilers sign goaltender Connor Ungar to ELC

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Connor Ungar to a two-year entry-level contract.

The 22-year-old netminder recently wrapped up his rookie campaign at Brock University (OUA) appearing in 26 regular season games with a 20-6-0 record, 2.15 goals-against average and .932 save percentage.

Ungar set a new school record for wins in a season, earning the Calgary native OUA West Goaltender of the Year and OUA West Rookie of the Year honours as well as a spot on the OUA West First All-Star Team and the OUA West All-Rookie Team.

Backstopping the Badgers to a quarter-final win over Windsor in the OUA playoffs, Ungar helped propel Brock to an appearance in the 2024 University Cup tournament as the eighth seed before bowing out to the undefeated University of New Brunswick Reds. Through six post-season games, Ungar was 3-3 with a 2.33 GAA and .928 save percentage.

Prior to his time at Brock, Ungar played 87 games over five seasons in the Western Hockey League for the Brandon Wheat Kings (6-4-1), Red Deer Rebels (21-9-1) and Moose Jaw Warriors (26-7-0) sporting a 2.57 GAA and .917 save percentage.

His 6-3-1 record in the 2023 WHL Playoffs helped Moose Jaw advance to the second round.

Ungar will report to Edmonton’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.