RELEASE: Oilers sign defenceman Tomas Cibulka

Czech blueliner has spent the past two seasons with his hometown HC Motor Ceske Budejovice

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By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday they have signed defenceman Tomas Cibulka to a two-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2026-27 season.

Cibulka (6'0", 176 lbs.) has spent the past two seasons with HC Motor Ceske Budejovice in Czechia's top league, where he has compiled 42 points (13G, 29A) over 90 games to go along with 10 points (1G, 9A) in 13 post-season appearances for the club.

The 21-year-old native of Ceske Budejovice, Czechia played his junior hockey in Canada, spending three seasons in the QMJHL split between the Val-d’Or Foreurs and Cape Breton Eagles from 2021 to 2024.

In 191 games, he amassed 102 points (18G, 84A) while also helping Czechia capture a bronze medal at the 2024 World Junior Championship, where he scored a pair of goals in seven games at the tournament.

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