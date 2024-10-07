RELEASE: Oilers sign Cameron Wright to two-way contract

The 26-year-old forward is coming off his first full AHL season with the Bakersfield Condors, appearing in 48 games and tallying 12 goals with nine assists

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Cameron Wright to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $952,000 at the NHL level.

The 26-year-old is coming off his first full AHL season with the Bakersfield Condors, appearing in 48 games and tallying 12 goals with nine assists for 21 points along with 30 penalty minutes.

Prior to joining the Condors, the Newmarket, Ont. product suited up with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies during the 2022-23 season, leading the team in scoring with 63 points (29 goals, 34 assists) in 64 games.

Wright had a five-year collegiate hockey career with Bowling Green State University (2017-21) and the University of Denver (2021-22) amassing 135 points (74 goals, 61 assists) in 185 NCAA games.

Edmonton also recalled forward Matt Savoie from the Condors on Monday.

