RELEASE: Oilers sign Akey to entry-level contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed Beau Akey to a three-year entry level contract.

The 18-year-old defenceman was Edmonton’s top pick at the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville, selected 56th overall in the second round.

Prior to being returned to his junior club in Barrie (Ontario Hockey League), the right-shot blueliner enjoyed a productive training camp with the Oilers, suiting up for three Young Stars Classic games as well as Edmonton's first pre-season matchup vs. Winnipeg.

Four games into his third OHL season with the Colts, Akey has scored a goal and two assists to give him 17 goals and 49 assists over 131 career games.