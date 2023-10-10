News Feed

GENE'S BLOG: Plenty to be thankful for in Oil Country

RELEASE: Oilers place three players on waivers

RELEASE: Oilers place four players on waivers

POST-GAME: Campbell's strong preseason showcases new approach

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kraken 1 (10.06.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.06.23)

BLOG: Ekholm staying present through injury recovery with his veteran presence

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.06.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.05.23)

RELEASE: Oilers sign Brady Stonehouse to entry-level contract

POST-GAME: Connor connection on display in Battle of Alberta blowout

GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Flames 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames (10.04.23)

BLOG: Oilers staying focused on the process and the present

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames (10.04.23)

RELEASE: Alberta's own Nickelback to perform at Heritage Classic

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames (10.03.23)

BLOG: Ekholm, McLeod recoveries trending in 'the right direction' says Woodcroft

RELEASE: Oilers sign Akey to entry-level contract

Edmonton inks the defenceman to a three-year deal following an impressive first NHL training camp that included a starring role at the Young Stars Classic

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed Beau Akey to a three-year entry level contract.

The 18-year-old defenceman was Edmonton’s top pick at the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville, selected 56th overall in the second round.

Prior to being returned to his junior club in Barrie (Ontario Hockey League), the right-shot blueliner enjoyed a productive training camp with the Oilers, suiting up for three Young Stars Classic games as well as Edmonton's first pre-season matchup vs. Winnipeg.

Four games into his third OHL season with the Colts, Akey has scored a goal and two assists to give him 17 goals and 49 assists over 131 career games.

