MONTREAL, QC – The Edmonton Oilers announced Sunday they have recalled defenceman Josh Brown from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound blueliner has played 12 games for the Condors this season, recording a pair of assists and 46 penalty minutes with a plus-five rating.

Brown spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Arizona Coyotes, appearing in 51 games and recording three goals and seven assists for 10 points to go along with 75 penalty minutes.