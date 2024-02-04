RELEASE: Oilers recall Holloway from Condors

The forward scored a goal and an assist in four games with Edmonton prior to the NHL All-Star break in his return to the lineup following a lower-body injury

GettyImages-1967924044
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers announced Sunday they have recalled forward Dylan Holloway from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The 22-year-old has played 18 NHL games this season, scoring twice and adding an assist, with one goal and the lone helper coming during his four games back in the Edmonton lineup before the break.

The Oilers return from the NHL All-Star hiatus on Tuesday as they visit the Vegas Golden Knights to open a three-game road trip and look to match a league record with their 17th straight victory.

Holloway gets the rebound from Brown's shot to make it 4-1

News Feed

ALL-STAR: Team McDavid falls in Final

ALL-STAR: Team McDavid advances to Final

ALL-STAR: McDavid dazzles during Skills to take home $1 million prize

ALL-STAR: McDavid wins Obstacle Course

ALL-STAR: McDavid wins Accuracy Shooting

ALL-STAR: McDavid wins Stick Handling

ALL-STAR: McDavid wins Fastest Skater

ALL-STAR: NHL's return to Olympics a "dream come true" says McDavid

ALL-STAR: Team McDavid stocks up in Toronto

ALL-STAR: McDavid & Draisaitl receive Skills assignments

RELEASE: Skinner named Second Star of the Month

RELEASE: Every Kid Deserves a Shot ambassadors announced

BLOG: Oilers to benefit from All-Star break despite win streak

GENE'S BLOG: Streaking Into Sunshine

RELEASE: McDavid named NHL Second Star of the Week

RELEASE: Holloway & Kemp loaned to AHL Bakersfield

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Predators 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Predators