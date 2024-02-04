RELEASE: Oilers recall Holloway from Condors

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers announced Sunday they have recalled forward Dylan Holloway from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The 22-year-old has played 18 NHL games this season, scoring twice and adding an assist, with one goal and the lone helper coming during his four games back in the Edmonton lineup before the break.

The Oilers return from the NHL All-Star hiatus on Tuesday as they visit the Vegas Golden Knights to open a three-game road trip and look to match a league record with their 17th straight victory.