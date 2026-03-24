RELEASE: Oilers recall Hamblin from Condors

Forward brought up from Bakersfield on an emergency basis ahead of Tuesday's game in Utah

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By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday afternoon they have recalled forward James Hamblin from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on an emergency basis.

The 26-year-old from Edmonton has scored 23 goals and 14 assists in 54 games for the Condors this season. Hamblin has suited up for 41 career NHL games with the Oilers, scoring two goals and one assist.

His last NHL appearance was Jan. 18, 2024 at home against the Seattle Kraken.

The Oilers open a two-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Utah Mammoth and will also take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

Jarry gets the start on Tuesday as the Oilers open their road trip

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