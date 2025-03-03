RELEASE: Oilers recall Dineen on emergency basis

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday afternoon they have recalled defenceman Cam Dineen from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on an emergency basis.

The 26-year-old left-shot rearguard has played 45 games this season, scoring five goals and 24 assists for 29 points, leading all Bakersfield blueliners in scoring. His last NHL action came during 2021-22 season with the Arizona Coyotes as he picked up seven assists in 34 games.

Dineen was acquired by Edmonton prior to the 2023 trade deadline along with forward Nick Bjugstad from the Coyotes in exchange for defenceman Michael Kesselring and a third-round draft pick.