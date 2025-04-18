RELEASE: Oilers recall Derek Ryan from Condors

Edmonton adds the veteran forward from AHL Bakersfield ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

GettyImages-2193726384
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday they have recalled forward Derek Ryan from the AHL's Bakersfield Condos.

Ryan recorded one goal and five assists in 36 games with the Oilers this season, as well as three goals and five assists in 13 games with the Condors.

The 38-year-old has made 60 career post-season appearances, scoring three goals and seven assists.

The Oilers will open the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday with Game 1 of their fourth consecutive first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings at Crpyto.com Arena.

