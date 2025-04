SAN JOSE, CA – The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday they have recalled defenceman Connor Carrick from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on an emergency basis.

The 31-year-old veteran has scored 17 goals and 22 assists in 60 games for the Condors this season, and has played 242 career NHL games with 13 goals and 37 assists.

This is his first Oilers call-up since the team signed him to a one-year contract on July 1, 2024.