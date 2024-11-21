RELEASE: Oilers recall Caggiula & Brown from Condors

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Thursday morning they have recalled forward Drake Caggiula and defenceman Josh Brown from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

This is the 30-year-old's second call-up of the season as he played two games with the Oilers on Oct. 31 in Nashville and Nov. 3 in Calgary, recording an assist in the 5-1 win over the Predators.

Caggiula has appeared in 11 games with the Condors this season, scoring five goals and four assists.

On Wednesday, the Oilers announced they had loaned Brown to Bakersfield after he suited up on Nov. 18 in Montreal and Nov. 19 in Ottawa, recording seven penalty minutes.

Brown was then recalled from the Condors on Thursday afternoon.