RELEASE: Oilers make two roster moves

RALEIGH, NC – The Edmonton Oilers announced a pair of roster moves on Friday as the team prepares for the third game of their road trip on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The team placed defenceman Troy Stecher on waivers. The 31-year-old has appeared in six games this season, averaging 13:37 time on ice with three shots on goal and eight penalty minutes.

The Oilers also loaned forward Isaac Howard to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. The 21-year-old rookie has played 17 games, averaging 9:30 time on ice with two goals, one assist and 19 shots.