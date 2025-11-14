RELEASE: Oilers make two roster moves

Edmonton places Troy Stecher on waivers & loans Isaac Howard to the Bakersfield Condors

GettyImages-2245588084
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

RALEIGH, NC – The Edmonton Oilers announced a pair of roster moves on Friday as the team prepares for the third game of their road trip on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The team placed defenceman Troy Stecher on waivers. The 31-year-old has appeared in six games this season, averaging 13:37 time on ice with three shots on goal and eight penalty minutes.

The Oilers also loaned forward Isaac Howard to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. The 21-year-old rookie has played 17 games, averaging 9:30 time on ice with two goals, one assist and 19 shots.

News Feed

RELEASE: EOCF launches new Pick to Win game

GAME RECAP: Blue Jackets 5, Oilers 4

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Blue Jackets

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flyers 1 (OT)

RELEASE: Hockey Fights Cancer Oilers 50/50 returns

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flyers

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Nugent-Hopkins out a week as Janmark returns to face Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets

GAME RECAP: Avalanche 9, Oilers 1

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Avalanche

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Avalanche

RELEASE: Oilers & West Edmonton Mall announce autograph session

GAME RECAP: Stars 4, Oilers 3 (SO)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers st Stars

GAME RECAP: Blues 3, Oilers 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard starting Monday's first of back-to-back against Blues

PREVIEW: Oilers at Blues