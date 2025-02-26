RELEASE: Oilers claim Dermott from Wild

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Edmonton Oilers announced Wednesday they have claimed defenceman Travis Dermott via waivers from the Minnesota Wild.

The left-shot blueliner signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the Oilers in September and inked a one-year, two-way deal with the club in October before the start of the regular season.

Dermott played 10 games for Edmonton before getting placed on waivers and claimed by the Wild in December. He then suited up for nine games with Minnesota before going back on waivers yesterday.

The 28-year-old spent the 2023-24 season with the Arizona Coyotes, with whom he played 50 games and recorded two goals with five assists. He has 16 goals and 46 assists in 348 career NHL games.

Dermott has been assigned to the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.