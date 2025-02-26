RELEASE: Oilers claim Dermott from Wild

Edmonton adds the defenceman via waivers from Minnesota, assigns him to AHL Bakersfield

GettyImages-2176980679
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Edmonton Oilers announced Wednesday they have claimed defenceman Travis Dermott via waivers from the Minnesota Wild.

The left-shot blueliner signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the Oilers in September and inked a one-year, two-way deal with the club in October before the start of the regular season.

Dermott played 10 games for Edmonton before getting placed on waivers and claimed by the Wild in December. He then suited up for nine games with Minnesota before going back on waivers yesterday.

The 28-year-old spent the 2023-24 season with the Arizona Coyotes, with whom he played 50 games and recorded two goals with five assists. He has 16 goals and 46 assists in 348 career NHL games.

Dermott has been assigned to the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.

News Feed

GAME RECAP: Lightning 4, Oilers 1

RELEASE: Oilers Mega 50/50 supporting Ronald McDonald House

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Lightning

PREVIEW: Oilers at Lightning

GAME RECAP: Capitals 7, Oilers 3

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals

GAME RECAP: Flyers 6, Oilers 3

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Flyers

PROJECTED LINEUP: Savoie to make Oilers debut on Saturday against Flyers

4 NATIONS: McDavid scores OT winner for Canada in final to defeat the United States

BLOG: Savoie prepared for Oilers opportunity coming out of the break

4 NATIONS: McDavid & Canada hold off Finland to earn rematch with United States

4 NATIONS: McDavid's goal not enough for Canada in 3-1 defeat to United States

4 NATIONS: McDavid & Canada edge Sweden in OT thriller

4 NATIONS: Ekholm excited for challenge of defending McDavid on international stage

4 NATIONS: McDavid settles in with Team Canada during Monday's first practice

GAME RECAP: Avalanche 5, Oilers 4

BLOG: Draisaitl enjoying race with MacKinnon & others for NHL's scoring title