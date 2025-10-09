RELEASE: Oilers announce hockey operations promotions & additions

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Thursday the following hockey operations promotions and additions for the 2025-26 season:

Justin Mahé – Promoted to Director, Hockey Analysis

Shaun Mahé – Promoted to Manager, Hockey Systems & Design

Nik Coric – Pro Scout

Jesse Saarinen – Amateur Scout

Ron Anderson – College Scout

Mike Rabideau – Shooting Consultant

Ryan Marsh – Assistant to the Coaching Staff

Kris Horn – Manager, Team Services

Justin Mahé enters his 17th season with the Oilers after originally joining the organization in September of 2009 as a video scouting intern. After serving the last number of seasons as Manager, Hockey Analysis, he has been promoted to Director, Hockey Analysis where he handles the data analysis for hockey operations while also planning and executing the team’s annual development camp.

Shaun Mahé enters his 13th season with the club after serving most recently as Coordinator, Hockey Operations. Now, as Manager, Hockey Systems and Design, he is responsible for leading design and data visualization initiatives for Hockey Operation’s platforms while partnering with senior leadership to deliver analytical intelligence, manage reporting workflows and optimizing systems across scouting, player development and hockey analytics departments.

Nik Coric enters his second season with the club and first as a Pro Scout after working last season as an Amateur Scout. Coric wrapped up his playing career in 2023-24 after playing parts of three seasons professionally in England and Sweden following his time at York University.

Jesse Saarinen joins the Oilers as an Amateur Scout after finishing a lengthy playing career in the top European leagues as well as the Finnish National Team. Saarinen worked on the Finnish national broadcast as a hockey analyst after retiring from professional hockey in 2022.

Ron Anderson joins the Oilers scouting department following a 26-year run in scouting and player recruitment with the Chicago Blackhawks which included winning three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Prior to joining the Blackhawks, Anderson served as the Head Coach of Merrimack College (NCAA) for 15 seasons from 1983 to 1998. As a player, Anderson enjoyed two outstanding seasons at Boston University before embarking on a six-year pro career that included a season with the Washington Capitals.

Mike Rabideau joins the Oilers as a Shooting Consultant where he will work closely with the club’s hockey operations department to assist players at all levels of the organization with their shooting skills.

Ryan Marsh joins the Oilers after spending the past two seasons as the Head Coach of the Spruce Grove Saints (AJHL/BCHL). Prior to taking over behind the Saints bench, the former University of Alberta Golden Bear captain spent 20 seasons as an assistant coach with several organizations including the Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL), Saskatoon Blades (WHL), Schwenninger Wild Wings (DEL) and Golden Bears (USports).

Kris Horn joins the team as Manager, Team Services after serving as the Bakersfield Condors Manager of Team Services and Video for the past three seasons. Prior to joining Bakersfield, he served four seasons as the Director of Hockey Operations at Army West Point following 10 seasons as an assistant coach with various other NCAA hockey programs.