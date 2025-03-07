RELEASE: Oilers acquire Walman from Sharks

Edmonton trades a first-round pick & Berglund to San Jose in exchange for the defenceman

GettyImages-2200722844
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Thursday they have acquired defenceman Jake Walman from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a conditional first-round draft pick in 2026 and forward Carl Berglund.

The 29-year-old left-shot blueliner has scored six goals and 26 assists for a career-high 32 points in 50 games with the Sharks this season, with 31 goals and 52 assists over 252 career NHL games with San Jose, Detroit and St. Louis.

Walman, a Toronto native, was selected 82nd overall by the Blues in the 2014 NHL Draft and played three seasons at Providence College before beginning his professional caeeer.

If the Oilers first-round selection in 2026 is in the top 12, the team may instead choose to transfer their 2027 first-round pick to San Jose. Should Edmonton choose to trade their 2027 first-round pick prior to the 2026 NHL trade deadline, the 2026 first-round selection will automatically transfer to San Jose unconditionally.

