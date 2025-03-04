RELEASE: Oilers acquire Trent Frederic, Max Jones & Petr Hauser

Edmonton executes trades with Boston & New Jersey to add three forwards to the organization

GettyImages-2193420044
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have made a pair of trades with Boston and New Jersey to acquire forwards Trent Frederic and Max Jones along with the rights to forward Petr Hauser.

Trade 1: Boston Bruins trade Trent Frederic (50% salary retained) to New Jersey Devils in exchange for unsigned draft choice Petr Hauser.

Trade 2: New Jersey trades Trent Frederic (50% salary retained) to Edmonton in exchange for unsigned draft choice Shane Lachance.

Trade 3: Boston trades Max Jones and unsigned draft choice Petr Hauser to Edmonton in exchange for Max Wanner, St. Louis' second-round pick in 2025 (owned by Edmonton) and Edmonton's own fourth-round selection in 2026.

Tony, Bob & Jack talk all things Trade Deadline & more in The Panel

Frederic (6'3", 221) has appeared in 57 games for the Bruins this season, tallying eight goals and seven assists. The 27-year-old St. Louis, Missouri native ranked second among forwards in hits this season for the Bruins with 155 after leading the team in hits during the 2023-24 season with 204. Originally drafted by the Bruins in 2016 (29th overall), the veteran left-shot forward has recorded 55 goals along with 54 assists for 109 points over 337 career games.

Jones (6'3", 216) has dressed in seven games with Boston this season and 38 games with the AHL's Providence Bruins, with whom he has put up 13 goals and eight assists. A native of Rochester, Michigan, the 27-year-old left-shot forward was originally Anaheim's first-round selection in 2016 (24th overall). He played 258 games for the Ducks over six seasons before signing with Boston ahead of this season.

Hauser (6'3", 200) is playing in Czechia this season, suiting up in 25 games in the top league between HC Plzen and KC Vitkovice, tallying a goal and three assists. Additionally, the 21-year-old has dressed in 16 games with HC Stadion Litomerice of the Czech second league, where he has amassed five goals and four assists. The Plzen, Czechia native was originally selected by New Jersey in the fifth round (141st overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He represented his country at the 2022 and 2023 World Junior Championships, putting up four goals and two assists over 14 games and winning a silver medal in 2022.

News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks

RELEASE: Oilers recall Dineen on emergency basis

RELEASE: EOCF & Rogers Place launch new food recovery program

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Hurricanes 1

RELEASE: Draisaitl named Third Star of the Month

PREVIEW: Oilers at Hurricanes

RELEASE: Oilers to host South Asian Celebration

GAME RECAP: Panthers 4, Oilers 3

BLOG: McDavid & Oilers setting aside Cup Final memories amidst losing streak

PROJECTED LINEUP: Nurse out for Thursday's Cup Final rematch against the Panthers

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers

RELEASE: Oilers claim Dermott from Wild

GAME RECAP: Lightning 4, Oilers 1

RELEASE: Oilers Mega 50/50 supporting Ronald McDonald House

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Lightning

PREVIEW: Oilers at Lightning

GAME RECAP: Capitals 7, Oilers 3

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals