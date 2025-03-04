RELEASE: Oilers acquire Trent Frederic, Max Jones & Petr Hauser

Frederic (6'3", 221) has appeared in 57 games for the Bruins this season, tallying eight goals and seven assists. The 27-year-old St. Louis, Missouri native ranked second among forwards in hits this season for the Bruins with 155 after leading the team in hits during the 2023-24 season with 204. Originally drafted by the Bruins in 2016 (29th overall), the veteran left-shot forward has recorded 55 goals along with 54 assists for 109 points over 337 career games.

Jones (6'3", 216) has dressed in seven games with Boston this season and 38 games with the AHL's Providence Bruins, with whom he has put up 13 goals and eight assists. A native of Rochester, Michigan, the 27-year-old left-shot forward was originally Anaheim's first-round selection in 2016 (24th overall). He played 258 games for the Ducks over six seasons before signing with Boston ahead of this season.

Hauser (6'3", 200) is playing in Czechia this season, suiting up in 25 games in the top league between HC Plzen and KC Vitkovice, tallying a goal and three assists. Additionally, the 21-year-old has dressed in 16 games with HC Stadion Litomerice of the Czech second league, where he has amassed five goals and four assists. The Plzen, Czechia native was originally selected by New Jersey in the fifth round (141st overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He represented his country at the 2022 and 2023 World Junior Championships, putting up four goals and two assists over 14 games and winning a silver medal in 2022.