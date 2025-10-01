RELEASE: Oilers acquire Ingram from Mammoth

Utah retains $800,000 & the goaltender will report to Edmonton's AHL affiliate the Bakersfield Condors

GettyImages-2200745772
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Wednesday they have acquired goaltender Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for future considerations.

As part of the trade, Utah will retain $800,000 of Ingram's $1.95 million AAV.

The 28-year-old netminder will report to the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.

Ingram (6'1", 218 lbs.) has appeared in 102 career games over four NHL seasons split between the Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes and Mammoth, compiling a 39-44-15 record, 3.14 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and seven shutouts.

Following a career-best campaign in 2023-24 that saw the Saskatoon product establish personal highs in starts (48), wins (23), GAA (2.91), SV% (.907) and shutouts (six), he was awarded the NHL's Bill Masterton Trophy which is given annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Ingram was originally a third-round selection (88th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2016.

