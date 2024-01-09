RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 supports ALS Super Fund

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today that the organization is joining the fight to end ALS by supporting the ALS Super Fund through the "Standing Up for Oil Country" 50/50, running from January 7 to 16, to help fund life-saving clinical research and innovative therapies.

As the NHL community has seen firsthand the devastating impact of ALS and the need for more research to find a cure, all seven Canadian NHL teams have joined forces to put an end to ALS through the ALS Super Fund, led by former NHL player Mark Kirton, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2018.

"Our organization is thrilled to support the ALS Super Fund initiative along with the six other Canadian teams," said Jeff Jackson, CEO, Edmonton Oilers. "While we compete against each other on the ice, we are a united front in the fight against ALS."

The ALS Super Fund allows Canadians to join a community that is producing real results in ending ALS. The Super Fund aims to maximize all contributions and ensures funds are distributed to where they are needed most. Thanks to the unmatched kindness and generosity of Albertans, the Oilers 50/50 is the largest raffle in professional sports and will help bring the ALS Super Fund closer to its ultimate goal of ending ALS.

"I would like to say how thrilled and proud I am of the Edmonton Oilers for playing such a big part in the ALS advocacy and awareness through their support of the Super Fund," said Kirton, Board Member of ALS Action Canada. "With the ALS diagnosis numbers dramatically increasing in Canada and the devastation that it causes all patients and their caregiving families, all we have left is hope. It is initiatives like this one that gives us that hope. And so, a heartfelt thank you goes to the Edmonton Oilers family."

"ALS continues to have a devastating impact on Oil Country, touching the lives of many in our community," said Corey Smith, Board Chair of EOCF. "We are honoured to have the ALS Super Fund as the beneficiary for this Oilers 50/50 raffle as they continue to instill hope in families and focus on achieving tangible outcomes, with the ultimate goal of putting an end to ALS. We are calling on all Albertans to come together once again through the Oilers 50/50 and join the fight to end ALS."

During the month of January, customers who purchase $100 or more in 50/50 tickets will receive $25 to the Canadian Brewhouse and $25 to Sorrentino's Restaurant Group. In addition, customers can purchase an All-Star Bonus Raffle ticket and receive $15 to Levelwear.

Oilers 50/50 tickets can be purchased at edmontonoilers.com/5050.