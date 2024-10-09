RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 returns for 2024-25 season

Raffle presented by Rogers features Taylor Swift The Eras Tour package up for grabs Wednesday

EO5050_2425_OCT9_1920X2160_IPTV_5
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today that the Oilers 50/50 presented by Rogers is back for the 2024-25 NHL season.

The first multi-day raffle of the regular season is now live and will run until October 12 in support of the EOCF’s Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative, aimed at supporting 100,000 kids across Oil Country through the transformative power of hockey.

"Last season not only marked the Foundation's $100 million investment milestone, the 50/50 also created 14 new millionaires in Alberta and saw a record-breaking $21 million jackpot during the Stanley Cup Final," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "We are excited for the return of the Oilers 50/50 presented by Rogers for another season of life-changing community impact and jackpots in support of the EOCF, Every Kid Deserves a Shot, and our other amazing community partners that will support many kids and families in need across Oil Country."

There are also a number of early-bird prizes up for grabs, including an exclusive Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour VIP ticket package presented by Rogers, a Ford Maverick, autographed Connor McDavid jersey, Oilers tickets, gift cards and more.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive a $25 voucher for participating Boston Pizza locations in Alberta and a $50 sports bet for Play Alberta.

In addition to the main raffle, customers can purchase tickets for the October bonus raffle running until October 25.

Oilers 50/50 tickets can be purchased at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.

Jessica talks to the $10 million+ winner of the Cup Final 50/50

