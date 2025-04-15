RELEASE: Nurse nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

EDMONTON, AB – The NHL released the King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees for all 32 teams on Tuesday, including Darnell Nurse representing the Edmonton Oilers for the fourth consecutive season.

The King Clancy Trophy is awarded to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

The winner will be chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman, former winners of the King Clancy Trophy and the NHL Foundation Player Award. In determining the winner, the selection committee will consider the criteria of a nominee's inspiration, involvement and impact to positively benefit his community.

The nominee with the most votes will be named the winner of the King Clancy Trophy and receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The winner will also be eligible to elect that his team receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

As an ambassador for the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation's Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative and Free Play for Kids, Nurse is helping provide underrepresented youth, including refugees, newcomers to Canada and Indigenous kids, with the opportunity to play hockey at no cost.

"All kids should get a chance in life, no matter who they are, where they came from or what they look like," Nurse said. "Like standing up for my teammates on the ice, I am here for the kids who need me – that's what is important to me and that will never change."

Nurse also donates $40,000 annually to support the recipients of the Darnell Nurse Excellence Scholarship at St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School in his hometown of Hamilton, Ont. The scholarship is awarded to two deserving students pursuing their post-secondary aspirations. Nurse graduated with honours from the school in 2013.

"St. Thomas More is fortunate to have distinguished alumnus, Darnell Nurse, provide this awesome and life-changing opportunity to two deserving students," said Ralph Bozzo, Department Head of Student Services, St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School. "Our school community is so grateful for this act of kindness and generosity. Darnell's legacy will forever live on in our school with this award."

The 30-year-old was selected as a nominee for the King Clancy Trophy the past three years and will look to become the first Oilers player to win the award since Andrew Ference in 2014.