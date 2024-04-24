RELEASE: Molson Hockey House tent added to ICE District

EDMONTON, AB – OEG Sports & Entertainment announced today the addition of a second Molson Hockey House in ICE District for the 2024 Oilers Playoffs, located in Scotiabank Fan Park.

Opening on April 24 in advance of Game 2 of the Oilers first-round playoff series, the new 30,000 square foot heated tent will feature two giant screens with surround sound, ample table and seating space, a variety of food and beverage options, DJ entertainment, prize giveaways, Oilers alumni, Hunter, the Orange & Blue Ice Crew, and many other special guests and festivities.

"Whether it’s inside Rogers Place and Ford Hall or outside in ICE District Plaza and Fan Park, nothing matches the energy and excitement of ICE District during the playoffs," said Stu Ballantyne, President and Chief Operating Officer, Rogers Place and ICE District. "We are excited to add another space for Oil Country to come together to cheer on their Oilers, and we look forward to welcoming the best fans in the NHL down to the brand-new, heated and weather-protected Molson Hockey House experience in Scotiabank Fan Park. Let's Go Oilers!"

Doors to Scotiabank Fan Park, including the new Molson Hockey House tent, will open April 24 at 6:30PM with puck drop at 8:00PM for Game 2. Admission is free but space is limited, so fans should arrive early to secure a spot. Fans of all ages are welcome.

The original Molson Hockey House located in Rogers Place's Ford Hall will also be open two hours before puck drop for Game 2. Adults 18+ are welcome and there is no cover charge.

The 2024 Oilers Playoffs are presented by Molson and powered by Play Alberta, Ford, Scotiabank and Rogers, with support from the City of Edmonton. Global Edmonton is the official media partner.