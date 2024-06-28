RELEASE: McDavid named to Team Canada for 4 Nations Face-Off

The Oilers captain was part of Friday's "First Six" announcement for the four teams competing in the international competition to be played Feb. 12-20, 2025 in Montreal and Boston

GettyImages-2156810806
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

LAS VEGAS, NV – Connor McDavid will don a Team Canada jersey for the first time since the 2018 IIHF World Championship when he suits up at the 4 Nations Face-Off next season.

The Oilers captain was part of Friday's "First Six" announcement for the four teams competing, which include Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland. Montreal and Boston will host the seven-game international competition to be held Feb. 12-20, 2025.

The other five Canadian players announced were Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins and Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Compilation of Connor McDavid's Stanley Cup Playoffs highlights

Team USA's "First Six" are Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Adam Fox of the New York Rangers, Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers, Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks and Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Sweden will be represented by Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Erik Karlsson of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Gustav Forsling of the Florida Panthers, Filip Forsberg of the Nashville Predators, William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers.

And Finland will feature Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers, Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators, Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell of the Dallas Stars, Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes and Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche.

McDavid has represented Canada previously at the 2018 and 2016 World Championships, as well as the 2015 and 2014 World Juniors and 2013 World Under-18 Championship.

