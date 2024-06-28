RELEASE: McDavid named to Team Canada for 4 Nations Face-Off

LAS VEGAS, NV – Connor McDavid will don a Team Canada jersey for the first time since the 2018 IIHF World Championship when he suits up at the 4 Nations Face-Off next season.

The Oilers captain was part of Friday's "First Six" announcement for the four teams competing, which include Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland. Montreal and Boston will host the seven-game international competition to be held Feb. 12-20, 2025.

The other five Canadian players announced were Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins and Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning.