RELEASE: McDavid named First Star of the Week

EDMONTON, AB – With three goals and five assists in three games, all Edmonton Oilers victories, Connor McDavid has been selected as the NHL's First Star of the Week.

The Oilers captain recorded two assists in a 4-3 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets last Tuesday, tallied a goal and two helpers in a 4-1 triumph over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, and capped off the week with two goals and an assist on Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks.

McDavid is up to 29 goals and 96 assists in 70 games for 125 points, sitting one back of Nikita Kucherov from the Tampa Bay Lightning and two behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche in the race for the Art Ross Trophy.

He is the first player to record 96 assists in a season since Joe Thornton with the San Jose Sharks in 2005-06, and he can become just the fourth player in NHL history to post a 100-assist season with four more helpers in Edmonton's final 10 games.

McDavid scored seven goals and 24 assists last month to became the first player to record 31 points in March since Jaromir Jagr with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2000-01 season.