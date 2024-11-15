RELEASE: McDavid makes history with 1,000th NHL point

EDMONTON, AB – McDavid has his milestone.

With a one-timer goal on a pass from Leon Draisaitl in the second period of Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators, the Oilers captain became the fourth-youngest and fourth-fastest player in NHL history to reach 1,000 career points.

McDavid is the 99th player to reach the mark and did so in just his 659th game, trailing only Hall of Fame forwards Wayne Gretzky (424 games), Mario Lemieux (513 games) and Mike Bossy (656 games). That trio and Peter Stastny (682 games) are the only players in NHL history to reach 1,000 points within their first 715 games.

At 27 years and 306 days, McDavid is also the fourth-youngest player to reach 1,000 points, behind only Gretzky (23 years, 328 days), Lemieux (26 years, 171 days) and Steve Yzerman (27 years, 291 days).

McDavid is also the fourth player in Oilers history to record 1,000 career points. joining Gretzky, Jari Kurri and Mark Messier. They are the only four players to reach the milestone while wearing an Edmonton jersey.