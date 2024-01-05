RELEASE: McDavid announced as NHL All-Star selection

EDMONTON, AB – Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been selected as an NHL All-Star for the seventh time in his career, the league announced Thursday evening.

McDavid was one of the initial 32 players picked by the NHL to represent each team at the Feb. 1-3 festivities in Toronto, and the final 12 all-stars will be determined via fan vote at NHL.com/Vote and on social media.

Heading into Thursday's slate of games, McDavid ranked third in league scoring with 53 points and second in assists with 39. He is currently on a six-game point streak that includes three goals and nine assists, with five of those 12 points coming during Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

McDavid is the NHL's reigning Hart Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, Art Ross Trophy and Rocket Richard Trophy winner after leading the league in goals, assists and points last season. He finished 25 points ahead of Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl and 40 points ahead of the next closest non-teammates, David Pastrnak and Nikita Kucherov.

Other Oilers garnering NHL All-Star attention this season include Draisaitl, who ranks 14th in league scoring, Evan Bouchard, who is fourth in points among defencemen, Zach Hyman, who ranks seventh in goals, and Stuart Skinner, who leads the league in goaltending victories since Nov. 8.