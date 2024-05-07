RELEASE: McDavid announced as finalist for Hart Trophy

EDMONTON, AB – The NHL announced Tuesday morning the finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy, with Oilers captain Connor McDavid receiving his sixth-career top-three selection.

The Hart Trophy is awarded annually to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team, as voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association, with McDavid looking to take the honour for the second year in a row and fourth time in his career after claiming the hardware previously in 2017, 2021 and 2023.

Joining McDavid as 2024 finalists are Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kucherov previously captured the Hart Trophy in 2019 while MacKinnon is vying for the first of his career.

McDavid was tied with Kucherov for the NHL lead in assists this season with 100, ranked second in points per game with 1.74 and slotted third behind the other two finalists in points with 132.

The Edmonton centreman led the NHL in even-strength points per 60 minutes of ice time at 3.91, with Kucherov sitting second at 3.83 and MacKinnon ranking third at 3.69.