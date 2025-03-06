RELEASE: Jones & Dineen recalled from Bakersfield

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Wednesday they have recalled forward Max Jones and defenceman Cam Dineen from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors, with Dineen recalled under emergency conditions.

Jones, who was acquired via trade from the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, has scored 13 goals and eight assists in 38 games with the AHL's Providence Bruins this season, in addition to appearing in seven games at the NHL level. In 265 career games with Boston and the Anaheim Ducks, he has scored 31 goals and 31 assists.

Dineen has played 45 games for the Condors this season, scoring five goals and 24 assists for 29 points, leading all Bakersfield blueliners in scoring. His last NHL action came during the 2021-22 season with the Arizona Coyotes as he picked up seven assists in 34 games.