News Feed

BLOG: Oilers re-evaluating their effort after opening-night defeat

BLOG: Oilers re-evaluating their effort after opening-night defeat
GAME RECAP: Canucks 8, Oilers 1

GAME RECAP: Canucks 8, Oilers 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks (10.11.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks
PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks (10.10.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks
BLOG: Oilers ready to start their campaign at full stride

BLOG: Oilers ready to start their campaign at full stride
RELEASE: Oilers sign Akey to entry-level contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Akey to entry-level contract
GENE'S BLOG: Plenty to be thankful for in Oil Country

GENE'S BLOG: Plenty to be thankful for in Oil Country
RELEASE: Oilers place three players on waivers

RELEASE: Oilers place three players on waivers
RELEASE: Oilers place four players on waivers

RELEASE: Oilers place four players on waivers
POST-GAME: Campbell's strong preseason showcases new approach

POST-GAME: Campbell's strong preseason showcases new approach
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kraken 1 (10.06.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kraken 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.06.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken
BLOG: Ekholm staying present through injury recovery with his veteran presence

BLOG: Ekholm staying present through injury recovery with his veteran presence
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.06.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.05.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken
RELEASE: Oilers sign Brady Stonehouse to entry-level contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Brady Stonehouse to entry-level contract
POST-GAME: Connor connection on display in Battle of Alberta blowout

POST-GAME: Connor connection on display in Battle of Alberta blowout
GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Flames 2

GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Flames 2

RELEASE: Home Opener Plaza Party to be held in ICE District

Home Opener Plaza Party presented by Pepsi scheduled for Saturday ahead of the Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks game at Rogers Place

EO_HOPP_1920x1080
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – OEG Sports & Entertainment (OEGSE) announced today the Oilers Home Opener Plaza Party presented by Pepsi will be held Saturday, October 14 at 5:00 PM in ICE District Plaza as Edmonton gets ready to face off against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place at 8:00 PM.

To celebrate the first Oilers home game of the 2023-24 NHL season, fans are invited down to the iconic ICE District Plaza to enjoy food and beverages, drink sampling, DJ entertainment, activities, activations, giveaways, Hunter the Lynx, the Oilers Orange & Blue Ice Crew, the Oilers Drum & Brass Crew, and a special appearance by legendary Oilers enforcer Georges Laraque.

The Oilers vs. Canucks game will also be shown with sound on the giant outdoor Rogers Place terminus screen for fans who don’t have tickets to the sold-out home opener.

Gates to ICE District Plaza will open at 5:00 PM. Admission is free, but space is limited so fans are encouraged to arrive early.