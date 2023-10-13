RELEASE: Home Opener Plaza Party to be held in ICE District

EDMONTON, AB – OEG Sports & Entertainment (OEGSE) announced today the Oilers Home Opener Plaza Party presented by Pepsi will be held Saturday, October 14 at 5:00 PM in ICE District Plaza as Edmonton gets ready to face off against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place at 8:00 PM.

To celebrate the first Oilers home game of the 2023-24 NHL season, fans are invited down to the iconic ICE District Plaza to enjoy food and beverages, drink sampling, DJ entertainment, activities, activations, giveaways, Hunter the Lynx, the Oilers Orange & Blue Ice Crew, the Oilers Drum & Brass Crew, and a special appearance by legendary Oilers enforcer Georges Laraque.

The Oilers vs. Canucks game will also be shown with sound on the giant outdoor Rogers Place terminus screen for fans who don’t have tickets to the sold-out home opener.

Gates to ICE District Plaza will open at 5:00 PM. Admission is free, but space is limited so fans are encouraged to arrive early.