RELEASE: Hockey Fights Cancer Oilers 50/50 returns

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation announced its Hockey Fights Cancer 50/50 raffle presented by Rogers, running from November 12 until the Oilers Hockey Fights Cancer game on November 25. This multi-day raffle will support Alberta Cancer Foundation and Terry Fox Foundation – providing vital support services and treatments while investing in groundbreaking cancer research.

"We are proud to join the fight against cancer this November with the launch of the Hockey Fights Cancer Oilers 50/50, supporting Alberta Cancer Foundation and Terry Fox Foundation," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "These organizations lead the charge in cancer research, with their dedication to supporting families across Oil Country affected by this devastating disease and investing in innovative research to find a cure."

Alberta Cancer Foundation is dedicated to bringing hope to Albertans battling cancer and creating meaningful moments. They provide patients with support throughout their entire cancer journey and empower them to overcome challenges.

"The fans of Oil Country and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation are champions of the cancer community," said Wendy Beauchesne, CEO, Alberta Cancer Foundation. "We are incredibly thankful for this 50/50 partnership, which helps us accelerate funding for new treatments, enhanced patient care, and groundbreaking clinical trials. It's a true win for Albertans living with cancer."

Inspired by the legacy of its namesake, Terry Fox Foundation funds and pursues innovative research to find new and better ways to detect, diagnose, treat and prevent all cancers.

"With the generous support of our donors and partners, we are funding the most promising research in Canada to help finish Terry's marathon against cancer," said Michael Mazza, CEO, Terry Fox Foundation. "Being selected as the Edmonton Oilers joint 50/50 partner helps us continue that vital work – fueling innovation, advancing life-saving research and bringing hope to families across Alberta facing cancer."

The Hockey Fights Cancer Oilers 50/50 raffle presented by Rogers will feature 27 prizes, including gift cards, premium Oilers tickets, concert tickets, signed Oilers merchandise and a life-changing jackpot. The grand prize draw will be conducted on November 25 at 11:00 PM MT.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive $25 for Mayfield Dinner Theatre tickets, plus a $25 sports bet and $25 casino games credit from Play Alberta, as well three free months of Oilers+ content

In addition to the main raffle, customers can purchase tickets for the November bonus raffle, also running until November 25. Oilers 50/50 tickets can be purchased at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.