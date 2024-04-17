RELEASE: Gagner & Erne recalled from Bakersfield

TEMPE, AZ – The Oilers announced the recall of two veteran forwards on Wednesday as Sam Gagner and Adam Erne have been brought up from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

One day after adding defenceman Philip Broberg to the roster from Bakersfield, Gagner and Erne have joined the team in Arizona but are not expected to play against the Coyotes.

Edmonton will wrap up its regular season schedule on Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche.

Gagner has scored three goals and six assists in 15 games with the Condors this season, as well as five goals and five assists in 27 games with the NHL club.

Erne, meanwhile, has recorded six goals and six assists in 35 games with Bakersfield, in addition to one goal and one assist in 23 games with the Oilers.