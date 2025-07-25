RELEASE: EOCF to host Every Kid Deserves A Shot Community Day

EDMONTON, AB — The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today the inaugural Every Kid Deserves a Shot Community Day, taking place on August 9 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM in Fan Park at ICE District. Special guests will include Sportsnet reporter Gene Principe and Every Kid Deserves a Shot Ambassadors Ben Scrivens and Danielle Serdachny.

The event is part of the EOCF’s Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative, which aims to impact and inspire kids across Oil Country through sports by providing opportunities to engage in hockey and other activities, fostering a sense of community, resilience and belonging both on and off the ice. Community booths will be set up in Fan Park where kids and families can learn more about the initiative’s impact alongside its transformational partners and find out if they are eligible to participate in available programs.

“Fan Park is a gathering place in the heart of Oil Country, where fans, kids, families and partners can come together in support of Oil Country kids and communities,” said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. “We are honoured to bring everyone into this space this summer to showcase the power of what can be accomplished when we all rally together around those who need us most.”

Every Kid Deserves a Shot Community Day activities include:

Family-friendly Activities: Bouncy castles, face painting, balloon artist, glitter tattoo artist, shinny and a chance to cheer on the ICE District Classic 3-on-3 Ball Hockey Tournament.

Bouncy castles, face painting, balloon artist, glitter tattoo artist, shinny and a chance to cheer on the ICE District Classic 3-on-3 Ball Hockey Tournament. Craft Station: Make a bracelet, design your own Every Kid Deserves a Shot button and share what hockey means to you with sidewalk chalk.

Make a bracelet, design your own Every Kid Deserves a Shot button and share what hockey means to you with sidewalk chalk. Community Booths: Connect with local organizations including EOCF, KidSport, Sport Central, Free Play for Kids, Hockey Alberta Foundation and Ball Hockey Edmonton.

Connect with local organizations including EOCF, KidSport, Sport Central, Free Play for Kids, Hockey Alberta Foundation and Ball Hockey Edmonton. Food Trucks: Enjoy local food trucks, including dessert options, in Fan Park.

Enjoy local food trucks, including dessert options, in Fan Park. Special Guests: Meet Oilers Alumni, Hunter the Lynx, the Oilers Orange and Blue Ice Crew, Oilers Drum and Brass Crew and more.

Community Day is free and open to the public. It’s part of Summer SolstICE, a summer-long community programming schedule and event series that includes the South Asian Summit, Oilers Ball Hockey Day, Even Strength Ball Hockey Day Camp, YMCA Day Camp, ICE District Classic, Movie Night in ICE District, the Edmonton Pride Festival: Pride Cup and more. The series is expected to bring over 7,000 kids and families into the downtown core.

Go to icedistrict.com for more information on Community Day and all other Summer SolstICE events.