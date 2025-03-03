RELEASE: EOCF & Rogers Place launch new food recovery program

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) and ICE District Hospitality are proud to announce an enhanced Rogers Place food recovery program in partnership with Second Harvest and La Tablée des Chefs.

Together, these organizations are working to redirect surplus food from Rogers Place events to local charities and non-profit groups, providing meals for those in need and reducing food waste.

"With so many hard-working Albertans struggling to put food on the table, the EOCF is proud to partner with ICE District Hospitality, Second Harvest and La Tablée des Chefs to help families in Edmonton experiencing food insecurity," said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. "Community partnerships like this with industry leaders allow us to enhance our existing programs and expand the impact of our Foundation, helping even more families in need across Oil Country."

"On any given night, our goal is for the last dish to be placed as service concludes, or the final hot dog to sell before the event ends," said Fabian Ffrench, Executive Chef, Rogers Place. "Despite these meticulous efforts, some surplus food is inevitable, and recovery initiatives like these will help make a meaningful impact in the community."

After each hockey game or live event at Rogers Place, surplus food is collected by Second Harvest, Canada's largest food rescue organization, and La Tablée des Chefs, a pioneer in food recovery since 2003, to help redistribute the food to local charities as selected by the EOCF. Recipient charities include Edmonton's Food Bank and other local charitable organizations.

"This collaboration is a fantastic example of how we can turn surplus food into vital meals for those in need, tackling food waste and food insecurity at the same time," said Lori Nikkel, CEO, Second Harvest. "Together, we're creating a lasting impact and making sure that everyone has access to the food they need to thrive."

"This is a tribute to the culinary team at Rogers Place that put their hearts into each meal and hate to see it go to waste," said Jean-François Archambault, Managing Director and Founder, La Tablée des Chefs. "Food should feed people and we know the needs are high at the frontline of insecurity."

Since this enhanced Rogers Place food recovery program launched on January 28, 2025, a total of 1,813 servings of food (544 kg) have been donated.